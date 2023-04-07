On the bright side, the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team is undefeated.
The not so bright side is the Knights haven't played any games.
Home tilts scheduled for April 4 and 6 against Pine Island and United South Central were postponed due to wet field conditions and weather.
Same goes for an April 10 road game at Waseca.
An infusion of warmth into southern Minnesota makes an April 13 game in Wanamingo vs. Blooming Prairie appear to be the new season opener.
It's the lone matchup scheduled between the two Gopher Conference foes.
It projects as the Awesome Blossoms' second game of the season. They take on Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at home on April 11 in a game that completed after the April 12 edition of the Kenyon Leader went to print publication.
The Knights hit the road for the first time with a non-conference and non-section matchup April 14 at Lake City. It will be the Tigers' fourth game of the season.
They opened with a 5-3 loss at home to Pine Island on April 3 and 15-3 loss April 6 at home vs. Stewartville. Lake City hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa on April 11.
Lake City is coming off an 8-12 season in 2022. It will meet its old Hiawatha Valley League rival, K-W, for the first time since K-W beat Lake City 11-8 on May 13, 2021.
On April 17, the Knights will be pressed into seeing what type of pitching depth they have when conference and section foe Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton comes to town.
Minnesota State High School League rules require at the varsity level no days of rest for pitchers who throw 1-30 pitches in a game, a day of rest for 31-50 pitches, two days for 51-75 and three days from 76 to the max of 105 in a game.
A day of rest is required if a pitcher pitches two straight days, even if one or both days end in 30 or fewer pitches.
The JWP Bulldogs will be on their third of four straight road games when they arrive to Wanamingo. They open April 11 against Blooming Prairie and are at St. Clair on April 14.