The year 2022 is almost in the history books.

Hayley Lentsch

Hayley Lentsch took third place at state long jump. (Kenyon Leader file photo)
K-W long jumper.JPG (copy)

Josh Schmidt took second place in triple jump to lead a trio of Kenyon-Wanamingo athletes at state track and field. (Kenyon Leader file photo)
Laden Nerison

Laden Nerison leaps during the triple jump at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class A State Track and Field meet. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
Tessa Erlandson (copy)

Tessa Erlandson helped Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball to a 23-9 record in 2022. (Kenyon Leader file photo)
Paul Kortsch (copy)

Paul Kortsch played a part in Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball having its best season in decades in 2021-22. (Kenyon Leader file photo)
jaedin johnson (copy)

Jaedin Johnson represented Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling at the 2022 individual state tournament. (Kenyon Leader file photo)
Gavin Sommer 2B (Wanamingo Jacks).JPG (copy)

Gavin Sommer, seen with the Wanamingo Jacks amateur baseball team, also starred for the Kenyon-Wanamingo high school team. (Kenyon Leader file photo)

Tags

Load comments