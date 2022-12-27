The year 2022 is almost in the history books.
It was filled with plenty of games, matches, duals and meets.
From players getting their first varsity reps to others reaching their goals of making the state tournament, there was plenty to celebrate in the world of athletics in Kenyon and Wanamingo.
Here’s a top five list of the best local sports moments.
Soar for more
Not one, not two, but three Knights made the podium at the MSHSL Class 1A state track and field meet.
Representing the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue co-op team, Kenyon-Wanamingo students Josh Schmidt, Hayley Lentsch and Laden Nerison all finished top-five in their respective events.
Schmidt ended his prep career in style, claiming silver in the long jump at 21 feet, ¾ inches.
Lentsch saved her career best for the perfect time. A distance of 17-08 was good for third place for the sophomore.
The senior Nerison improved from sixth place in triple jump in 2021 to fifth place in 2022 with a distance of 43-06.50.
Three K-W athletes competing at state track and field were the most since Caleb Greseth, Mara Quam and Mason Stevenson qualified in 2015.
At the 2022 Section 1A meet, the girls 400-meter relay team of Lentsch, Rachel Nesseth, Stella Rechtzigel and Vanessa Schmidt finished fourth place to just miss out on state qualification.
Nesseth took fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles and seventh place in the 300 hurdles.
Schmidt took eighth place in 100 meters.
The girls 3,200-meter team of Tessa Erlandson, Grace Nystuen, Madisen Betcher and Lily Peterson placed ninth.
Queens of the court
Success is nothing new for the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball program. With a 23-9 record in 2022, the Knights recorded their 12th winning record in the last 13 seasons.
The lone exception was in a pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign in which K-W played just nine matches.
The 2022 team was ranked in the top 10, at No. 6 to be precise, of the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A poll, for the entire season.
K-W was in contention for the Gopher Conference title, finishing 10-1 for second place.
The team’s losses all came to state-ranked opponents and/or teams in a higher classification. The Knights defended home court with a record of 7-1 in The Castle.
K-W advanced in the playoffs to the Section 1 semifinals. That was no small feat in a section featuring state No. 4 Bethlehem Academy, No. 5 Mabel-Canton and No. 9 Spring Grove.
Tessa Erlandson capped a remarkable career by earning all-state and all-conference honors. She signed on the dotted line to play collegiately at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point.
Josi Quam was named second team all-conference, Rachel Ryan third team and Norah Rechtzigel honorable mention.
Program on the rise
Kenyon-Wanamingo reestablished that it’s not just a wrestling school in the wintertime. The boys basketball team had its best season since current head coach Brent Lurken helped the Knights to a Class 2A state title as an all-state tournament team player in 2001.
K-W finished with a 21-7 record in 2021-22 with 18 wins coming by double digits and another by nine points. The Knights received a difficult playoff draw and bowed out in the Section 1A quarterfinals to a Spring Grove squad that finished 24-5.
Senior Laden Nerison earned Faribault Daily News All-Area Player of the Year. He earned the reputation as a tireless worker, and it paid off to the tune of per-game averages of 17 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 49% field goal percentage.
Seniors Paul Kortsch and Gavin Sommer earned all-FDN second team honors and Colton Steberg was honorable mention. While K-W graduated its entire starting lineup, this group of hoopers left the program in a better place.
The Knights are off to a 6-1 record in the first four weeks of the 2022-23 season.
Young guns
The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team was young in 2021-22. So young that the Knights did not include a senior on the roster. That didn’t keep a proud program from finding success.
The highlight of the season was junior Jaedin Johnson qualifying for the Class 1A state individual tournament.
There, the junior won one of three matches competing in the 170-pound weight class. His initial loss in the tournament was to No. 3 seed and eventual state runner up Gabe Korecki of Royalton.
He won his next match via a 4-1 decision over Westfield’s Tyler Archer to advance in wrestlebacks to the consolation quarterfinals and the second day of the tournament.
Johnson finished the season with a 40-7 record and earned second place in the Section 1A tournament.
He was the only K-W representative at state, but six Knights finished top-four at sections. Top two advance to state.
Masyn Hanson took third place at 106 pounds, Gavin Johnson third at 132, Dillon Bartel third at 160, Will Van Epps third at 220 and Reed Sommer fourth at 120.
Shine on the diamond
The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team posted its best winning percentage since 2017 with a 13-10 record (.565).
The Knights have won a section playoff game each of the last three seasons. In 2022, they won their first two playoff games and recorded their first multi-win playoffs since 2017.
Even in defeat, there were bright spots. A 2-0 loss to Hayfield, the eventual Class 1A state runner up, was the fewest runs Hayfield scored in the postseason until it fell 2-1 to fellow Gopher Conference squad Randolph in the championship.
Gavin Sommer pitched a four-hit complete game in the loss, and was tough to hit throughout the season.
K-W finished on the top half of the conference standings in fifth place.
Sommer and Trevor Steberg netted second team all-conference honors and Will Van Epps made the third team. Colton Steberg, Dillon Bartel and Jaedin Johnson were honorable mentions.
Sticking with the diamond, the Wanamingo Jacks are worthy of attention.
They’ve become one of southern Minnesota’s top amateuer baseball teams in recent years.
Wanamingo qualifed for the Class C state tournament for the second straight season and made deep region playoff runs in years prior.
It took plenty of heroics to get to state this year. The Jacks lost their opening round region tournament game. From there, they battled back with three straight elimination game wins and beat the top-seeded Stewartville-Racine Sharks to advance.
The Sharks beat the Jacks twice in league play during the regular season.
Honorable mention
Though she attended Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Natasha Sortland represented the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross country team.
She capped a remarkable prep career in 2022 by qualifying for her fifth state meet. Sortland recorded three top-11 finishes between the Class 1A and 2A meets, highlighted by fourth place in 2021.
She took 30th this year.
Also worthy of mention is the revival of the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team, which posted its best record (12-14) since 2016-17.
K-W proved it could play with most everyone on its schedule with 10 losses coming by 10 points or fewer. Seven wins also came by 10 or more points.
Junior Tessa Erlandson earned Faribault Daily News All-Area first team honors with averages of 11.3 points, 2.6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3.3 steals. Senior Stella Rechtzigel was named to the second team and averaged 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 steals.
The K-W softball team went from winless in 2021 to recording an 8-9 record and pushing eventual Section 1A finalist, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, in a 6-5 defeat in the opening round of the playoffs.
The K-W football team improved from three wins to four, all while featuring an almost entirely new starting lineup.
That’s all for 2022.
Have a happy New Year, and we’ll see you in 2023.