Three Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball players received recognition by the Gopher Conference after the completion of the 2022-23 season.
Eighteen players were named to the all-conference team, including K-W senior Tessa Erlandson.
Erlandson was a multi-year varsity starter who led the team in scoring and was an all-around player for the Knights. She was effective leading K-W's defensive press and racking up steals.
Hayfield junior Kristen Watson was named conference player of the year for the second consecutive season. Watson led the conference scoring 18.7 points per game and led the Vikings with 3.8 steals per game. She also pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game and led Hayfield to the conference title and a fourth-place finish at state.
Watson and Erlandson were joined on the all-conference team by Blooming Prairie senior Anna Pauly, Bethlehem Academy senior Kate Trump, Hayfield juniors Natalie Beaver and Chelsea Christopherson, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton freshman Katie Olson, Maple River juniors Claire McGregor and Lexi Thomas, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva junior Faith Nielsen and seniors Erin Jacobson and Sidney Schultz, Randolph seniors Paige Ford and Anna Olsen, Triton senior Brylee Iverson and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown juniors Alayna Atherton and Claire Bohlen.
Nine players were named as honorable mention, including K-W junior Ivette Mendoza. Whether coming off the bench or starting, Mendoza was effective scoring, rebounding and guarding opponent's post players.
Joining Mendoza as honorable mention are Bethlehem Academy senior Lindsay Hanson, Blooming Prairie juniors Macy Lembke and Shawntee Snyder, Hayfield senior Josanne Tempel, Randolph junior Emily Coonrod, Triton eighth-grader Reagan Essig and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Addy Taylor.
A sportsmanship award winner is given to each team.
K-W's representative is senior Nevaeh Greseth. She was joine by Bethlehem Academy senior Brooke Johnson, Blooming Prairie senior Madeline Stoen, Hayfield senior Josanne Tempel, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton senior Faith Olson, Maple River junior Krystal Ulrich, Medford senior Grace Keller, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva senior Trinity Smith Vulcan, Randolph junior Julia Hines, Triton senior Reece Dobbs, United South Central junior Liz Meyer and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Emma Woratschka.
Final conference standings:
WEST
1. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 12-2
2. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 10-4
3. Maple River 8-6
4. Kenyon-Wanamingo 6-9
5. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4-10
6. Medford 1-13
EAST
1. Hayfield 14-1
2. Blooming Prairie 9-6
3. Randolph 7-8
4. Triton 6-9
5. Bethlehem Academy 4-12
6. USC (Did not play conference schedule)
Conference championship game: Hayfield 63, NRHEG 55