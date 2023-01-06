The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team has been lead by a stingy defense this season.
The Knights entered Friday allowing 44.6 points per game, good for fourth out of 12 teams in the Gopher Conference and within five points of the leaders.
That average dropped to 44.1, but a cold night on the offensive end resulted in K-W (4-5, 1-3 Gopher) falling 40-21 to to Blooming Prairie (4-3, 3-2 Gopher) in a conference matchup in Kenyon.
The Knights entered the game also scoring 44.6 points per game. They played the Awesome Blossoms evenly through the opening minutes with four ties and two lead changes.
Blooming Prairie got into early foul trouble but K-W was unable to capitalize with just three made free throws in the first half and five total.
The Knights led 8-6 before the Awesome Blossoms slowly mounted an 8-3 run to go into halftime up 14-11.
This was a night after K-W beat Kingsland 49-44 and Blooming Prairie lost 39-17 to Waseca.
Points were at a premium for two teams whose 2-3 zone defenses and ball pressure made easy looks at the basket a near impossibility.
The offensive pace ticked up early in the second half with Blooming Prairie pouring in a quick four points. It was shortly followed by a pair of K-W baskets from Nevaeh Greseth and Rachel Ryan.
An 18-16 deficit was as close as the Knights got.
The Awesome Blossoms’ size advantage began to pay off in the second half after the Knights were effective rebounding and limiting paint points in the first half.
Greseth’s eight points was a co-game high for K-W. The senior hit one of the team’s two 3-pointers.
Senior Tessa Erlandson had the other triple. She followed Greseth with seven points.
Blooming Prairie was led by eight-point nights from 6-foot senior post Haven Carlson and junior guard Macy Lembke who hit two of three team threes.
The Awesome Blossoms entered averaging a conference-low 37.0 points per game and allowing 42.5 points per game, good for third.
These two Gopher East division teams meet again Jan. 31 in Blooming Prairie.
K-W is next in action 7:15 p.m. Monday vs. Triton. The Cobras are 0-9 overall and 0-6 heading into a non-conference game Saturday at Chatfield.
Triton shares three mutual opponents with K-W thus far. Triton lost 47-43 in overtime vs. Blooming Prairie, 82-40 vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and 65-59 vs. Randolph.
K-W fell 58-43 at NRHEG and won 53-45 at Randolph.
This will be Triton’s second road game of the season.
The Cobras are led in scoring by eighth-grade guard Reagan Essig (6.8 PPG), junior guard Abby Molina (6.8) and junior guard Jozey Boe (6.0).
Triton is missing first team all-conference performer, 6-foot-1 senior forward Brylee Iverson. She’s been out all season with a leg injury. Iverson is committed to play collegiately at NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State University.
She averaged 22 points and nine rebounds last season and is expected to return to the lineup within the next week.