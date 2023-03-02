Colton Steberg’s long, blond locks weren’t the only thing flowing for him Thursday night.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo junior guard was in a rhythm shooters dream of. Steberg hit seven of a career-high eight 3-pointers in the first half to help host Kenyon-Wanamingo to an 81-66 victory over Schaeffer Academy in the round of 16 of the Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs.
Steberg made the first five triples he took and led all scorers on the night with 26 points.
“I’m just feeling it, trying to keep it going and not let anything distract me,” Steberg said of his mindset in the moment. “In the zone.”
No. 6 seed K-W (19-8) opened the game on a 10-0 run with Steberg accounting for six points. No. 11 Schaeffer Academy (16-11) was held scoreless for the first 4 minutes, 21 seconds until junior guard Levi Ouren got the Lions on the board with a 2-pointer.
The Knights kept their foot on the pedal to lead 27-8 and force a second Lions timeout of the half.
Schaeffer Academy settled into the game to cut it back to 11, only for K-W to heat back up to lead 48-26 at halftime. The Knights made 11 of their 13 total threes in the opening 18 minutes.
The Lions also made 13 threes. Freshman guard Luke Friese made all three of his in the first half. They made nine in the second half to put a scare into the Knights. Friese passed the baton to freshman guard Evan Miller, who sank four threes, all in the second half, and sophomore guard Ethan Van Schepen, who made all three of his in the second.
Miller led Schaeffer Academy with 18 points and Van Schepen was next with 16.
Steberg hit his final three of the night early in the second half to give K-W its largest lead of the night at 55-29.
Steberg could’ve kept firing to challenge the school record for made threes in a game of nine, but it wasn’t necessary for he or K-W to keep firing.
“The second half, we had the lead and we were trying to get layups and not keep chucking threes,” K-W coach Brent Lurken said. “If it would’ve been a closer game, there was a good chance he could have. He shot the ball great.”
With more attention going Steberg’s way, junior forward Zach Mason took on the scoring load. He got the Knights on the board in the second half with a 3-pointer and scored 12 of his 16 points after halftime.
“We were getting everybody open, getting me open,” Steberg said. “Everyone was moving around a lot and getting open looks. We were making most of them.”
A 10-2 Schaeffer Academy run late in the half gave it life down 68-53. The Lions pulled as close as 11 three separate times and as late as 76-65 with over three minutes to go.
The Knights shot well from the free throw line and avoided turnovers to stave off the late threat.
“We knew that these guys can score. So we needed to come out and play good defense,” Lurken said. “I thought the first half we came out and defended really well. They got hot in the second half. They’ve got some shooters. But I thought we played such a good first half that that allowed for some error in the second half. I thought first half we really shot the ball well. Colton Steberg was on fire and we did a good job of finding them. He’s a heck of a shooter and hopefully that gives him some confidence going into the Hayfield game coming up next.”
The Knights were pleased with their performance after a disappointing loss at the buzzer six days prior on senior night vs. Randolph. The Knights made the most of their final home game with the rest of the postseason scheduled at neutral sites.
“We had a good week of practice. The whole team was focused,” Steberg said. “We had a good film session before this, a good shootaround, so we were all locked in and ready to put on a show.”
K-W advances to the quarterfinals to take on its Gopher Conference, East division rival, No. 3 seed Hayfield (22-6). The two split the regular season series with K-W winning 59-58 Jan. 10 in Kenyon and Hayfield winning 77-58 Feb. 7 in Hayfield.
The rubber match will be approximately 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester. The game will finish after print deadline for the March 8 edition of the Kenyon Leader.
“We’ve just got to shoot good, play good. Play good defense, mainly. We need to stop their big two, Isaac Matti and Ethan Pack, and then their big guy down low, too,” Steberg said, referencing junior 6-foot-6 center Zander Jacobson. “We’ve just got to hopefully stop all them and play our best.”
Hayfield advanced with a 58-39 win vs. No. 14 Wabasha-Kellogg (11-15). W-K held Hayfield to one point in the first 4:50 of game time and was within single digits at halftime down 31-22.
Matti led all scorers with 29 to go with 12 for Pack, 11 for Isaac Fjerstad and four for Jacobson.
On K-W’s side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Spring Grove (26-1) won 71-33 vs. No. 15 Mabel-Canton (11-16). Spring Grove will meet No. 7 seed Randolph (16-10) 6 p.m. March 7. Randolph advanced with a 59-51 win vs. No. 10 Southland (15-11).
The opposite quarterfinals are March 6 in Rochester. No. 1 Goodhue (24-3) will meet No. 8 Rushford-Peterson (15-12) and No. 4 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (22-5) will meet No. 5 Fillmore Central (17-10).
Goodhue won 84-43 vs. No. 17 Glenville-Emmons (7-20). Rushford-Peterson won 60-45 vs. No. 9 Lanesboro (17-10).
Lyle/Austin Pacelli won 75-53 vs. No. 13 Kingsland (13-14). Fillmore Central won 61-57 vs. No. 12 Bethlehem Academy (14-11).