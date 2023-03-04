After dropping his opening match to a state title contender and No. 2 seed, Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Will Van Epps has impressed at the Minnesota State High School League Class 1A individual tournament.
He won his second match in a row, beating Barnesville's Jordan Kroll (32-9) in the consolation quarterfinals by a 5-2 decision.
Van Epps (36-5), ranked No. 10 in the class by TheGuillotine.com, overcame an early 2-0 deficit when Kroll got a takedown with 41 seconds left in the first period. He tied it up at period's end at the 0:18 mark with a reversal.
He took a 5-2 lead after two with an escape at 1:39 and takedown at 1:20. Van Epps received a stalling warning in the third, but was able to maintain the lead to earn himself at least one more match.
Van Epps will next face Royalton/Upsala senior Bryce Holm (37-4).
Holm's tournament began with a 7-0 decision against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton senior Jack Cahill (31-13), a 6-5 decision win against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted junior Colton Long (33-14) and a loss by fall at 0:33 to top-seeded Ethan Boll, the class defending champion.
Holm is ranked No. 5.
This article will be updated to include results from each of the three consolation semifinals.
Gavin Johnson
In the championship semifinals at 138 pounds, K-W junior Gavin Johnson (30-8) fell by 11-0 major decision to top seed Jackson County Central senior Thomas Freking (48-7).
Freking has won all three of his matches by seven or more points.
Against Johnson, he led 7-0 after one period with a takedown with 1:31 remaining, a three-point near fall (0:53) and a two-point near fall before time expired.
Freking got two more takedowns in the second period (0:41) and third period (0:04).
Johnson is still in the running for third place. He moves on to the consolation semifinals later in Saturday's first of two sessions to face Canby senior Lane Fink (41-11).
Fink won his opening match by fall at 5:37 against Red Rock Central freshman Evan Bartholomaus (33-9). Fink lost his semifinal match to No. 2 seed Staples-Motley freshman Colbe Tappe (43-9) by a 9-5 decision.
The Johnson/Fink winner advances to the third place match and the loser advances to the fifth-place match, both of which are in the second session Saturday.
Fink is ranked No. 8.
Jaedin Johnson
K-W senior Jaedin Johnson is also going to the consolation semifinals after dropping his championship semifinals match against the top seed Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted senior Collin Boese (39-3) by an 11-5 decision.
Boese never trailed and led 4-1 after one period with a takedowns at the 1:28 and 0:34 marks. Johnson got on the board with an escape at 1:04.
Boese took his biggest lead at 7-1 with an escape (1:50) and takedown (1:09) in the second period. He led 7-2 after the second after Johnson picked up another point for an escape at 0:24.
Boese got two more takedowns (1:44, 0:55) while Johnson picked up one more escape (0:51) and ended the match's scoring with a reversal at 0:06.
Johnson moves on to the consolation semifinals later in Saturday's first session to face Luverne junior Sam Rock (41-8).
Rock lost his opening match by a 9-2 decision to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior Maximus Hanson (47-1). Hanson's since advanced to the championship.
Rock advanced through the consolation bracket with a fall at 3:39 against Frazee junior Preston Mayfield (35-5) and by a 6-5 decision against Canby junior Nick Wagner (24-10).
Rock is unranked.
The winner advances to the third place match and the loser to the fifth place match, both of which are in Saturday's second session.