After dropping his opening match to a state title contender and No. 2 seed, Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Will Van Epps has impressed at the Minnesota State High School League Class 1A individual tournament.
He won his second match in a row, beating Barnesville's Jordan Kroll (32-9) in the consolation quarterfinals by a 5-2 decision.
Van Epps (36-6), ranked No. 10 in the class by TheGuillotine.com, overcame an early 2-0 deficit when Kroll got a takedown with 41 seconds left in the first period. He tied it up at period's end at the 0:18 mark with a reversal.
He took a 5-2 lead after two with an escape at 1:39 and takedown at 1:20. Van Epps received a stalling warning in the third, but was able to maintain the lead to earn himself at least one more match.
Van Epps moved to 2-2 on the tournament after a 1-0 decision loss to Royalton/Upsala senior Bryce Holm (38-4) in the consolation semifinals.
The first period, which was only a minute, went by scoreless with Van Epps assessed a stalling warning with 20 seconds left.
Remaining periods were two minutes.
Holm got what proved to be the winning point with 1:37 left in the second with an escape.
Holm's tournament began with a 7-0 decision against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton senior Jack Cahill (31-13), a 6-5 decision win against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted junior Colton Long (33-14) and a loss by fall at 0:33 to top-seeded Ethan Boll, the class defending champion.
Holm is ranked No. 5.
Van Epps has one match remaining for fifth place in the 16-man bracket. He'll meet fellow Section 1 wrestler, senior Tyler Mix (37-10) of Dover-Eyota.
It will be a rematch of Van Epps' 6-2 decision win in the regular season and 8-0 major decision in the section semifinals.
Mix' tournament run began with a loss by fall at 1:08 to top seed senior Ethan Boll (42-1) from Crookston. Mix then beat New York Mills junior Bode Roberts (29-8) by fall at 0:32. Mix earned another pin at 2:18 against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton senior Jack Cahill (31-13).
Mix lost his consolation semifinals match by 7-5 decision to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior Ethan Spanier (40-6).
Gavin Johnson
In the championship semifinals at 138 pounds, K-W junior Gavin Johnson (31-8) fell by 11-0 major decision to top seed Jackson County Central senior Thomas Freking (48-7).
Freking has won all three of his matches by seven or more points.
Against Johnson, he led 7-0 after one period with a takedown with 1:31 remaining, a three-point near fall (0:53) and a two-point near fall before time expired.
Freking got two more takedowns in the second period (0:41) and third period (0:04).
Johnson bounced back with a 5-2 decision win against Canby senior Lane Fink (41-12).
Johnson got out to an early lead and never trailed. He took a 2-0 advantage after the one-minute first period with a takedown with 26 seconds left.
He took a 3-0 advantage into the third with an escape at 0:40.
After Fink sliced the deficit to one with an escape at 1:54, Johnson got another takedown at 0:51. Fink got a point back three seconds later with an escape, but Johnson stemmed the tide to advance to the third place match.
Fink won his opening match by fall at 5:37 against Red Rock Central freshman Evan Bartholomaus (33-9). Fink lost his semifinal match to No. 2 seed Staples-Motley freshman Colbe Tappe (43-9) by a 9-5 decision.
Fink is ranked No. 8.
For third place, Johnson will meet West Central Area-Ashby junior Solomon Wales in a rematch of their championship quarterfinals match. Johnson won that via 5-1 decision.
Wales, ranked No. 6, won his opening match by 5-3 decision against Holdingford freshman Simon Boeckman (29-10) before meeting Johnson.
Wales rallied back by winning an 8-2 decision against Fosston/Bagley sophomore Zach Thompson (38-9), a 7-0 decision against Frazee sophomore Bailey Peichel (31-12) and a 4-2 decision Caledonia/Houston senior Cory Scanlan (37-12).
Scanlan beat Johnson 3-0 in the Section 1 championship.
Jaedin Johnson
K-W senior Jaedin Johnson dropped his championship semifinals match against the top seed Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted senior Collin Boese (39-3) by an 11-5 decision.
Boese never trailed and led 4-1 after one period with a takedowns at the 1:28 and 0:34 marks. Johnson got on the board with an escape at 1:04.
Boese took his biggest lead at 7-1 with an escape (1:50) and takedown (1:09) in the second period. He led 7-2 after the second after Johnson picked up another point for an escape at 0:24.
Boese got two more takedowns (1:44, 0:55) while Johnson picked up one more escape (0:51) and ended the match's scoring with a reversal at 0:06.
Johnson (40-5) bounced back to reach the 40-win club this season after a 4-2 decision win against Luverne junior Sam Rock (41-9).
Rock got on the board first up 1-0 after an escape with 1:51 left in the second period. Johnson took the lead for good with a takedown with four seconds left in the period.
Johnson added two more with a reversal with seven seconds left in the third. Rock made an escape before time expired to close the scoring.
Rock lost his opening match by a 9-2 decision to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior Maximus Hanson (47-1). Hanson's since advanced to the championship.
Rock advanced through the consolation bracket with a fall at 3:39 against Frazee junior Preston Mayfield (35-5) and by a 6-5 decision against Canby junior Nick Wagner (24-10).
Rock is unranked.
Johnson moved on to the third place match to face Medford senior Tate Hermes (38-6), who's ranked No. 2 ahead of Johnson at No. 7.
Hermes is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and began with a technical fall victory (23-8, 4:37) against Canby junior Nick Wagner (24-10). Hermes advanced to the championship semifinals with a 13-3 major decision win against United North Central eighth-grader Eli Roiko (16-21).
Hermes was upset by No. 3 seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior Maximus Hanson (47-1) in a 5-3 sudden victory. Hermes recovered to beat Section 1 wrestler Landon Lehnertz (35-7), a junior from Dover-Eyota, by 3-0 decision.
The two did not meet during Medford and K-W's regular season dual.