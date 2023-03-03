Through the first session on day one of the Minnesota State High School state individual wrestling tournament, two of four Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestlers are still alive for the championship.
Jaedin Johnson
Senior Jaedin Johnson (38-4) pinned Border West sophomore Brody Nachbor (34-13) 59 seconds into the second period. Johnson was leading 2-0 thanks to a takedown in the first period.
Johnson advances to the 170-pound quarterfinals Friday afternoon to face Kimball Area senior Caden Guggisberg (26-20), who moved on due to an injury forfeit by Jackson County Central's Dylan Withers (35-5). Withers suffered an injury during the state team tournament on Thursday.
Johnson and Guggisberg have not met this season. The winner advances to the semifinals Saturday morning back at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to face the winner of top seed senior Collin Boese (37-3) of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted or Holdingford sophomore Luke Bieniek (29-4).
The Johnson/Guggisberg loser advances to wrestlebacks Friday night.
Gavin Johnson
The surname Johnson equaled victory for the Knights as junior Gavin Johnson (29-7) is moving on at 138 pounds. He won a 5-2 decision over Fosston/Bagley sophomore Zach Thompson (38-8).
Johnson got a takedown 1:13 into the match to lead 2-0 after one period. Thompson tied it after two periods with an escape 18 seconds into the second period and another point for a penalty 1:01 into the period.
Johnson re-took the lead with an escape 16 seconds into the third period and gave himself some insurance with a takedown with 30 seconds remaining.
Johnson advances to the quarterfinals Friday afternoon to face West Central Area-Ashby junior Solomon Wales (36-6). Wales advanced with a 5-3 decision over Holdingford freshman Simon Boeckman (29-10).
The Johnson/Wales winner advances to the semifinals Saturday morning against the winner of top seed Jackson County Central senior Thomas Freking (46-7) and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial sophomore Ryan Palmer (36-10).
Ryan LaCanne
K-W freshman Ryan LaCanne (25-10) put up an admirable effort against 106-pound top seed Osakis sophomore Reggie George (40-1) before losing a 6-2 decision.
LaCanne opened the scoring with a takedown with 45 seconds left in the period to go up 2-0. George halved the deficit 12 seconds later with an escape.
George went up one with a takedown with 54 seconds left in the second. He padded his lead in the third with an escape and takedown.
LaCanne will advance to wrestlebacks later on Friday if George wins his quarterfinal match against Pipestone Area seventh-grader Miklo Hernandez (27-4).
Will Van Epps
K-W junior Will Van Epps (34-5) lost his opening match at 220 pounds against Jackson County Central senior Caleb Vancura (41-3) via 6-0 decision.
Vancura led 2-0 after one period with a takedown 36 seconds into the match. He led 3-0 after an escape 11 seconds into the second.
Vancura added a takedown 29 seconds into the third and earned his sixth point due to a stalling penalty.
Van Epps will advance to wrestlebacks later on Friday if Vancura wins his quarterfinals match against West Central Area-Ashby junior Will Rustan (29-14).
Friday's second session is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. across eight mats with Class 2A championship quarterfinals followed by 3A championship quarterfinals, 1A championship quarterfinals and concluding with wrestlebacks for all classes.