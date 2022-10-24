A historic career continues for Natasha Sortland.
She won her fifth consecutive Hiawatha Valley League girls individual title after clocking a 5,000-meter time of 19:00.4 Oct. 18 at Rosie Park in Goodhue. Sortland had plenty of time to spare ahead of Lake City eighth-grader Olivia Yotter who finished in second at 19:25.85. The next best time lagged nearly 51 seconds behind Sortland and only five of 56 competitors broke 20 minutes.
Sortland has yet to be challenged at an HVL championship meet, which rotates courses each year. Last year, she beat the field by nearly two minutes, winning at 18:23.8 ahead of 20:05.5 at Hadley Creek Golf Course in Rochester.
Her personal record time at this meet came in 2019 when she clocked a 17:48.1 at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Sortland helped the Z-M/K-W girls to seventh place out of eight with 182 points, finishing ahead of Kasson-Mantorville/Triton at 219.
The Z-M/K-W boys took seventh place out of nine with 167 points, beating Cannon Falls at 188 and Goodhue at 248.
Freshman Jacob Williamson led the team with a time of 19:00.5 to take 26th place out of 60.
Z-M/K-W next competes at the Minnesota State High School League Class 2A, Section 1 championship Thursday at Bancroft Bay Park in Albert Lea. Teams in the field are Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Waseca and Winona.
Sortland is the defending girls champion. She won at North Alexander Park in Faribault last year with a time of 18:32. Sortland beat runner up and current Waseca senior Ella Dufault at 19 minutes. The top nine girls from last year's section race were juniors or younger.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville is the girls defending team champion.
On the boys side, Winona is the defending team champion. Albert Lea senior Gavin Hanke will defend his individual title.
Below are meet results featuring team standings, individual race winners and Z-M/K-W top-five finishers from the Hiawatha Valley League meet.
BOYS
1. Stewartville 43 points, 2. Lake City 64, 3. Pine Island 77, 4. Rochester Lourdes 97, 5. Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 135, 6. Byron 164, 7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 167, 8. Cannon Falls 188, 9. Goodhue 248
1. David Obst (K-M/T) 16:19.45 … 26. Jacob Williamson 19:00.5, 27. Riley Bram 19:18.94, 32. Tate Miller 19:29.44, 36. Bryan Jacobson, 46. Caleb Kevan 20:30.78
GIRLS
1. Lake City 46 points, 2. Rochester Lourdes 48, 3. Byron 75, 4. Pine Island 112, 5. Stewartville 116, 6. Goodhue 160, 7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 182, 8. Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 219