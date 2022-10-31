The torch has been passed in Class 2A, Section 1 girls cross country.
After winning the meet the last three years in a row, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo senior runner Natasha Sortland was edged by a new up and comer.
With a time of 19 minutes, 27.62 seconds, Sortland finished in second place out of 74 runners to punch her ticket to the state meet for the fourth time in her storied career.
Only Red Wing freshman Nora Hanson outpaced Sortland Oct. 27 at Bancroft Park in Albert Lea, clocking 18:58.81.
Sortland was nearly 10 seconds clear of Waseca senior Ella Dufault in third place at 19:37.28. Only five runners beat 20 minutes.
The top two teams from all eight section meets per class advance all their runners to the state meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Additionally, top eight runners from all section meets who are not on one of the top two teams also advance.
Sortland was over a minute better than the last automatic qualifying time posted by Winona's Olivia Becker in 11th place at 20:41.17.
Sortland's set to make her fifth appearance at state. It would have been her sixth if 2020's state meet was not canceled due to pandemic restrictions.
As a seventh-grader in 2017, Sortland finished in third place at sections. She took third again in 2018 before claiming victory each of the next three years. Z-M/K-W competed at the Class 1A level from 2017 through 2020 before jumping up to 2A beginning in 2021.
Sortland's state meet results, in order beginning in 2017, are 11th place, eighth, 78th and fourth.
The Class 2A girls state meet is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with the award ceremony at approximately 4:15 p.m.
The meet will be streamed, for a fee, at PrepSpotlight.TV. Race results will be posted at MSHSL.org.
The Z-M/K-W girls finished in 10th place out of 11 with 251 points and did not advance additional runners.
Girls team results crowned Waseca as the champion with 81 points. Faribault also advanced to state at 99. Remaining order of finish was Plainview-Elgin-Millville (100), Austin (104), Winona (131), Byron (135), Stewartville (156), Red Wing (156), Albert Lea (205), Z-M/K-W (251) and Kasson-Mantorville/Triton (281).
Posting the remaining five team qualifying times for Z-M/K-W were freshman Holly Carlstrom in 58th place at 23:50.9. She was followed by seventh-grader Olivia Markson in 62nd at 24:28.89, eighth-grader Zaynah Paider in 63rd at 24:35.08 and freshman Genavieve Knaup in 69th at 25:32.76.
The Z-M/K-W boys season also came to a close Oct. 27 at Bancroft Park.
The team took 11th place out of 12. It was led in 46th place out of 84 by freshman Jacob Williamson who completed in 19:28.95.
Remaining Z-M/K-W qualifying scores included eighth-grader Riley Bram in 53rd at 19:45.19, senior Tate Miller in 63rd at 20:24.73, freshman Bryan Jacobson in 66th at 20:29.94 and senior Noah Kevan in 69th at 20:39.05.
Kasson-Mantorville/Triton freshman David Obst was the winner at 16:31.55, finishing ahead of Albert Lea senior Gavin Hanke at 16:37.05.
Albert Lea's 60 team points led to a narrow victory over Winona at 61. Both were awarded with a trip to state and finished well ahead of Stewartville in third with 101.
Remaining order of finish includes Austin (124) in fourth, followed by Red Wing (126), Faribault (132), Waseca (151), Kasson-Mantorville/Triton (235), Byron (259), Plainview-Elgin-Millville (262), Z-M/K-W (297) and Cannon Falls (346).