The semifinals and championship of the Class 1A, Section 1 team wrestling tournament Saturday at Mayo Civic Center went all chalk.
It was a popular belief by players, coaches and fans alike that the tournament title was up for grabs between any four of the state's top teams all assembled in southern Minnesota.
No. 1 seed Caledonia/Houston (32-6) is the team moving on to state after rolling in Rochester in the semifinals 34-29 against No. 4 Dover-Eyota (19-5) and 28-24 in the championship later that afternoon against No. 2 Chatfield (16-3).
No. 3 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo (26-5) lost to its first Class 1A opponent all season at an inopportune time, falling 34-21 to Chatfield in the semifinals.
"It wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but it’s not always going to go your way," K-W coach Nathan Lexvold said. "That’s how it goes in wrestling. Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t. It’s unfortunate it has to end this way, but like I told the guys, just keep your heads up, we’ve got individuals next week, so we’ll get the next best thing."
The match got off to a reasonable starter for K-W in its first meeting with Chatfield since the 2020-21 season.
The Gophers boast the top wrestler in the class per TheGuillotine.com's Feb. 9 rankings at 106 pounds, Javier Berg. The Knights' Bryan Jacobson limited Berg to only earning three points for his team in a 10-3 decision win.
Berg has two losses all season and pinned his other two section opponents in the first period.
Ten of 14 weight classes and nine of the first 11 went all six minutes or into overtime.
Chatfield earned another decision win at 113 before Reed Sommer got K-W on the board at 120. Sommer overcame a 2-1 deficit after one period by racking up four takedowns, an escape and three-point near fall to beat Ryan House in a 13-5 major decision.
K-W trailed 6-4 heading into a matchup of ranked individuals at 126. 113-No. 10 Masyn Hanson bumped up a couple classes to take on 126-No. 5 Gage Bartels. Bartels finished in a flurry to score five points in the final 52 seconds and earn an 11-3 major decision win.
The two squads split a pair of overtime matches. Chatfield got the first one with Aiden Pearson took down Tate Miller 4-2 for a sudden victory 'with five seconds remaining in the first overtime. Miller trailed 2-0 after one period before tying it up on a reversal with 44 seconds left in the third.
K-W's Gavin Johnson was in control throughout his 7-1 decision win at 138 with Ben Carrier. A takedown and two-point near fall put him up 4-0 after one period. A reversal and one-point penalty extended the lead to 7-0 after two.
Carrier kept the Knights from picking up bonus points by shutting out Johnson the rest of the way and getting on the board with an escape. Johnson also beat Carrier 7-4 at the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial individual tournament on Jan. 21.
The Knights won consecutive matches just once on Saturday. It happened when Trent Foss pulled off one of the more stirring victories of the day for the red and black when he won at 145 in an 8-6 sudden victory in the first overtime against 138-No. 9 Ayden Miner.
Foss never trailed until the final minute of the third period when he was taken down to give Miner a 6-4 lead. Foss tied it up with a reveral with 25 seconds left and took down Miner 21 seconds into overtime.
That was as close as K-W got the rest of the way trailing 13-10.
Consecutive decision wins at 152 and 160 for Chatfield began to put the match in question for the Knights.
At 152, 145-No. 6 Carson Rowland of Chatfield bumped up to defeat 152-No. 9 Dillon Bartel via 6-3 decision.
Jaedin Johnson was one of two Knights to pin their opponent. He led 5-1 by the time he pinned Bill Kester at the 1:47 mark.
K-W temporarily was back within 19-16, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty took away a point to drop the deficit to four.
Chatfield won the next two classes via a 1-0 decision and a second-period fall to take an insurmountable 28-15 lead headed to the final two weight classes.
220-No. 9 Will Van Epps earned K-W's last win of the day at 220. He led 7-1 before pinning D'Andre Williams in the second period.
Lexvold didn't recall any particular matches that shifted the momentum one way or the other. He just described it as two good wrestling teams duking it out with just a few more going the way of the Gophers.
"There were just a lot of close matches," Lexvold said. "A lot evenly matched. They won some, we won some. They ended up winning three more. It’s kind of the way it goes."
The Knights now shift their attention to the section individual tournament back at Mayo Civic Center. The action begins Friday, Feb. 24 and concludes Saturday.
Top two wrestlers per weight class advance to the Class 1A individual state tournament March 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Caledonia/Houston won six weight classes in a row in the semifinals and were in control throughout. Defending section champion Dover-Eyota earned two pins in the heavyweights to slash the deficit of a result already in hand.
Caledonia/Houston was the one needing to fight back in the championship, coming back from a 24-16 deficit by closing the dual with four straight decision wins. It was the third victory in as many meetings this season between the two Three Rivers Conference teams.