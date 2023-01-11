Allina Mendoza/Ivette Mendoza

Kenyon-Wanamingo sophomore Allina Mendoza dribbles the ball while sister, senior Ivette Mendoza, passes through. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

A scare was put into Hayfield, but the state-ranked Viking girls survived a trip to Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Tags

Load comments