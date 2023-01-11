A scare was put into Hayfield, but the state-ranked Viking girls survived a trip to Kenyon-Wanamingo.
In the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader between the two Gopher Conference schools, Hayfield (10-2, 5-0 Gopher) knocked off Kenyon-Wanamingo (5-6, 2-4 Gopher), 49-35 Tuesday.
Hayfield was held more than 12 points under its season average, but the Vikings, No. 4 in Class 1A in the Jan. 4 Minnesota Basketball News state rankings, were stingy on defense in their own right.
They slowly built a 30-14 halftime lead thanks largely to four 3-pointers made by Josanne Tempel. She sunk one more in the second half and finished with a game high 17 points.
K-W was without starting junior guard Rachel Ryan, who was out with a minor injury but expects to return soon.
The Knights were also playing their second game in as many days and fourth in six days with no practices in between.
Nevertheless, K-W didn't fold after facing a large halftime deficit.
Josie Flom led the Knights with 13 points and sunk one of her two 3-pointers to open the second half.
The Knights slowly chipped away, drawing as close as 36-29 when Tessa Erlandson made a triple. She scored all eight points in the second half.
Hayfield called a timeout to stem the tide with 10:33 remaining. The Vikings reeled off 13 of the next 16 points to put the game away.
K-W did a better job against Hayfield junior forward, Natalie Beaver. She scored 13 points in the first half and was scoreless in the second half until a layup in the closing seconds.
The Knights also limited reigning conference player of the year, junior guard Kristen Watson, to five points.
"They played hard. I hope it’s one of those things but I hope they start to believe in themselves," K-W coach Jake Wieme said of his team. "We know if we hold teams under 50 we’re going to have a chance to win. In the second half, I thought we did a little better, too. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in the basket, I understand."
While K-W was cold from the field, it wasn't for a lack of execution or finding the right shots.
"We rebounded well and those are things we talked about doing," Wieme said. "We know we’re not going to make every shot, so if we can get those offensive boards and putbacks … the effort and the heart from the girls was great. If we play like that everytime, I think we’ll have a chance to play with most teams."
Junior forward Ivette Mendoza slid into the starting lineup for Ryan and poured in 10 points. Sophomore sister, guard Allina Mendoza, was eligible to play one half after playing a full junior varsity game and scored two points.
"Allina Mendoza stepped in for us that first half and got a 2-point basket. She wasn’t afraid to shoot and got good shots," Wieme said. "She’s one we know we can put in there. Rachel gives us that extra energy. We had energy today, though."
K-W finished a four-game homestand and hits the road 7:15 p.m. Thursday to take on another Class 1A, Section 1 foe in Soutland (3-8).
"In general, we had four home games here. Ultimately, I was hoping to get three of four but we got two," Wieme said. "A split isn’t bad. Going forward, we’ve got to keep improving on things because our big goal, the big picture, is the playoffs."