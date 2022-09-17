A see-saw battle went against Kenyon-Wanamingo in its quest for the program’s first 3-0 start in decades.
Rushford-Peterson scored the game-winning touchdown with 6 minutes, 49 seconds emaining in the fourth quarter and hung on for a 19-14 win in a Mid Southeast Blue district matchup .
The host Knights (2-1) got out to an early 8-0 lead against the Trojans (2-1) who finished 12-1 last season and advanced to the Class A state semifinals.
A large senior class graduated at Rushford-Peterson, but the Trojans are perennial winners with three state championships and nine state tournament appearances, all since 1989.
“It was a very good high school football game. A fun one. The only bad thing is we came out on the wrong side,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said. “The heart and effort of our guys I felt really showed. I know we had two wins and were feeling good about things, but this was a game that at least let us know where we stand.”
On fourth-and-6, Alex Lee beat the defense to haul in a 36-yard touchdown pass from Will Van Epps with 46 seconds left in the first quarter. Van Epps rushed in up the middle for the 2-point conversion.
K-W’s defense allowed six points in the first two games and lived up to the billing again Friday. R-P was stymied by penalty yards and swarming K-W coverage, resulting in punts on the Trojans’ first three drives.
R-P got on the board with the last score of the half when quarterback Riley Tesch connected with Sampson Wilkemeyer for a 10-yard touchdown. The Trojans kicked the extra point to cut the deficit to 8-7.
R-P took its first lead of the game with running back Grady Hengel powering his way in for a 3-yard touchdown. Cal Luebke blocked the extra point to limit the damage to a 13-8 deficit with 7:54 in the third quarter.
K-W responded the next drive that ended in a 7-yard touchdown pass on third-and-7 from Van Epps to Steberg with 2:32 remaining. A pass fell incomplete on the two-point conversion attempt to leave the Knights with a 14-13 lead.
The Trojans, who opened their season with a 14-0 win at Medford and a 33-13 home loss to section title favorite Fillmore Central, hit a deep pass to get into the red zone.
R-P converted a fourth-and-3 on the last play of the third quarter to get inside the 10.
Cal Luebke caused a fumble recovered by Trent Foss on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Knights approached midfield before punting.
The Trojans drove 79 yards highlighted by a 54-yard halfback pass from Hengel to Wilkemeyer. Hengel rushed in for a 1-yard touchdown rush up the gut two plays later with 6:49 on the clock.
The two-point conversion run failed thanks to a solid open-field tackle by Foss.
On the ensuing possession, Van Epps scrambled nine yards on third-and-10 to set up a fourth-and-1 K-W came up inches short on due to a fumbled snap.
R-P took over at its 44 but immediately fumbled the ball away. Luebke forced the fumble recovered by Van Epps.
On fourth-and-1 from the Trojans’ 35-yard line, Bartel hauled in a 4-yard reception. Luebke followed with a first-down run to the 20 with under three minutes remaining.
The drive stalled with 1:30 on the clock when a fourth-and-11 pass from the 21 fell incomplete.
K-W had two timeouts remaining but R-P was able to pick up a first down and bleed the rest of the clock with a pair of first down conversions.
The Knights kept the Trojans’ defense off balance throughout the game with different looks.
“We stayed in our spread offense the first half. I felt we had to spread the ball out wide with our line and do some of those things. In the second half, when it came down to it, we were able to run the ball out of our I-formation quite well,” Wieme said. “We started off the second half, Dillon Bartel had three or four really nice runs. Then we had a nice combination of some run and pass in there.”
Wieme doesn’t envision this loss deterring his young, inexperienced team from its approach of being eager to improve.
“They’re going to come back on Monday wanting to get better and get ready for the next game,” Wieme said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way the guys battled and gave us a chance at the end. We just fell a little bit short.”
K-W rushed 28 times for 96 yards. Luebke led with 42 yards on eight carries followed by 32 yards on 11 carries for Bartel.
Van Epps finished 11-for-20 passing for 90 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He rushed eight times for 22 yards.
Lee’s 48 yards and a touchdown on two receptions led the receiving core. Bartel had a team high four receptions for nine yards. Steberg had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown. Foss caught two for 14 yards and Luebke one for four yards.
Foss and Luebke led the defense with five unassisted tackles each. Luebke had the team’s only sack and two forced fumbles. Bartel, Lee and Soren Kyllo had four unassisted tackles. Van Epps and Amari Stokes had two unassisted, followed by one unassisted for Brady Bauer, Zach Mason and Lorenzo Stucci.
The Knights are next on the road 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hayfield (0-3). The Vikings’ losses are 46-22 at Blooming Prairie, 24-18 vs. Bethlehem Academy and 50-7 at Fillmore Central.
K-W beat Hayfield 28-14 last year in Kenyon. Hayfield finished 2-7 in 2021.