The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team has shown resilience on a macro level this season and on a micro level Friday.
The Knights haven't lost consecutive games all season. In the wake of a loss, K-W has always at least won the next one and has win streaks of four and six.
Dropping back-to-back games didn't look out of the equation when Triton came out of the gates quickly. This came four days after K-W dropped a home game to Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Cobras were the early aggressors Friday, getting out to a nine-point lead and getting the looks they wanted on offense.
The Knights later trailed 17-9 and were looking for answers.
Mixing in some zone defense and ramping up the intensity helped K-W's cause. So did some impressive shotmaking.
It resulted in a massive 16-0 K-W run that flipped the momentum squarely in favor of the home team.
The Knights were able to keep the lead and pull away in the second half of a 66-48 victory.
Alex Lee accounted for half of the 16 points during the first-half run that spanned more than five minutes of game time.
Lee was in his bag of tricks throughout the night on the way to a game-high 18 points. The 6-foot-1 forward was effective driving to the rim, hitting turnaround jump shots, knocking down 3-pointers and getting to the foul line.
Teammate testimony notes that Lee's value to the team extends beyond gameday.
"Every day in practice he’s just going hard," K-W senior guard Jase Graves said. "Team spirit in huddles. If we’re missing up, he’s motivating us constantly."
Graves was next in scoring for the Knights with 16 points.
He went 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the first half and had four total makes from deep. After Lee helped give K-W lead, Graves was crucial in helping to sustain it.
"I think it was good. It was a great team win, especially being in a close battle with Hayfield, it was a much needed win," Graves said of Hayfield, which is a game ahead of K-W in first place in the Gopher Conference's East division. "It feels good to be back, I’ve been battling a knee injury so haven’t done much lately. Knocked down some threes tonight."
K-W took a 40-30 lead into halftime.
The Cobras hung within single digits for much of the second half, as late as 53-45 with under nine minutes to go. A 13-3 K-W run sealed the victory.
K-W was able to speed up Triton on offense, forcing hurried passes that resulted in short possessions.
"Ball pressure," Graves attributed to the defensive improvement. "Second half, we started to pressure the ball more. It led to turnovers and we started flowing through the offense, swinging the ball to get good looks and not forcing shots."
The Knights completed the season sweep of their East division rivals with a 63-55 win Jan. 28 in Dodge Center.
Triton dropped to 7-16 overall and 5-9 in the Gopher Conference. K-W improved to 18-7 overall and 12-3 in the Gopher.
K-W remains in second place in the East behind Hayfield at 13-2. Hayfield won 43-35 Friday at Randolph (13-10, 9-6 Gopher), the third place team in the East.
K-W and Hayfield split their season series. After head-to-head results, division record is the next tiebreaker. Hayfield is 8-1 against East teams with one game remaining Feb. 24 at home against the No. 4 team in the division, Bethlehem Academy (13-9, 7-8 Gopher). K-W is 7-2.
The Knights close the regular season 7:15 p.m. Feb. 24 in Kenyon against Randolph. K-W will look to avenge a 59-56 loss in the first meeting Jan. 17 in Randolph.
Whether K-W can make its way to the conference championship game later this month, the Knights want to send out their seniors on a high note.
"We just have to take it to Randolph," Graves said. "We lost by three last time, so we’ve just got to play with a chip on our shoulder. Definitely remember that game and we don’t want to lose, especially on senior night."