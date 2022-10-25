When presented with opportunities to cave in, Kenyon-Wanamingo vowed against it.
However, explosive plays from a team fittingly named the Rockets helped make the difference. No. 4 seed Randolph (5-4) won Tuesday's Section 1, Class 1A quarterfinal playoff game over No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo (4-5), 22-8.
The Knights scratched and clawed to stay in the game for all 48 minutes. Twice they stopped the Rockets deep in opposing territory with chances to blow the game open.
K-W dug itself a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter before the defense found its footing and a methodical scoring drive by the offense cut the halftime deficit to six.
A pair of turnovers and poor starting field position kept the Knights from finding the end zone in the second half.
“We got down 14-0. It’s pretty easy to call it good,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said. “But they battled back, scored and had something going at the end of the first half and just couldn’t replicate it in the second half.”
Randolph won the last two meetings between these teams, both in Randolph, by a combined 10 points. The first was in this same playoff round last year and again in Week 7 of the 2022 regular season.
The Rockets threatened to run away with it for a change on Tuesday.
Kenyon-Wanamingo unsuccessfully attempted an onside kick to start the game. Randolph took advantage of a short field to gash K-W on five run plays ending in a 25-yard touchdown by senior Charles Gustafson.
K-W quickly punted on the ensuing drive. Randolph went for it on fourth-and-2 with Gustafson taking an option pitch to the left 49 yards down the sideline for a touchdown with 1:01 left in the first quarter.
Gustafson ran 15 times for 96 yards in the first half. He exited with an injury early in the third quarter after two more carries for two yards.
A tight game was expected after these teams slugged it out to a 12-6 final score just 11 days prior. This was anything but that in the first 11 minutes.
Wieme commended his team for stopping the bleeding.
K-W drove down the field for a much-needed touchdown with 5:31 remaining until halftime.
The offense clicked best in the second quarter. Tough senior running back Cal Luebke, whose helmet aptly had paint chipped away, had a 17-yard rush. Junior quarterback Will Van Epps got involved when the Knights drove into enemy territory, picking up a seven-yard gain on fourth down and capping the scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush around the right edge.
Van Epps also rushed in for the two-point conversion.
K-W struggled to consistently stop the run Tuesday, but it largely made the Randolph offense one-dimensional. Sophomore J.D. Kuhn was held to 5-for-11 passing for 56 yards, a touchdown and interception.
Senior defensive back Alex Lee was a thorn in Kuhn’s side late in the first half. He came up with a pass break up on a deep ball with under four minutes on the clock and later came up with an interception with 41 seconds to go. The receiver in Lee’s vicinity slipped, recovered to make a play on the ball, and was beat out by Lee.
K-W received the ball to start the second half. It punted right away and lost the momentum it took into the break.
Randolph held K-W to 54 yards on 21 plays (2.57 avg.) in the second half after 93 yards on 24 plays (3.87) in the first for 147 yards on 45 plays (3.26) overall. Randolph accrued 125 yards on 21 plays (5.95) in the first half and 63 yards on 27 plays (2.33) in the second for 188 yards on 48 plays (3.91).
The Rockets put up the final points of the game with 6:26 left in the third quarter. Kuhn hit senior receiver J.J. Root for a 31-yard touchdown. Senior Collin Otto supplied the 2-point conversion rush.
Otto ran 14 times for 39 yards in the second half in absence of Gustafson after just one carry for nine yards in the first half.
K-W fumbled the ball away on the ensuing drive. Randolph looked poised to pad its lead when it drove down to the 10-yard line after benefitting from unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the same play.
Three Knights converged at once to make a resounding hit on a Randolph runner deemed malicious by the officials. The ensuing unsportsmanlike conduct came after the K-W sideline stated its case that the hit, albeit hard, was clean.
Wieme commended his time for keeping its composure. Junior defensive lineman Blake Miller came up with a 14-yard sack on first down and junior defensive lineman Soren Kyllo sacked Kuhn for a loss of eight to lead to a Randolph punt.
K-W couldn’t capitalize and turned it over after a snap got past Van Epps and was recovered by the defense with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Knights’ defense came up with another stop with their backs against the wall.
Midway through the fourth quarter, K-W converted on fourth-and-5 by drawing Randolph offsides on a hard count.
Two plays later, Root picked off Van Epps on a deep ball down the right sideline to effectively seal the game.
Randolph advanced to the section semifinal 2 p.m. Saturday at No. 1 seed Fillmore Central (9-0), which advanced via a 2-0 forfeit win against No. 8 Wabasha-Kellogg (0-9).
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Bethlehem Academy (7-2) advanced with a 42-14 win vs. No. 7 Kingsland (4-5). Defending champion No. 3 Rushford-Peterson (7-2) defeated No. 6 Hayfield (3-6) 41-6. Bethlehem Academy hosts the semifinal 2 p.m. Saturday.
Van Epps finished 7-for-18 for 50 yards and ran six times for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Dillon Bartel ran eight times for 30 yards and had one catch for five yards. Luebke had nine carries for 27 yards.
Senior A.J. Higginbottom caught a 13-yard pass and rushed once for four yards. Junior Trent Foss caught a pass for 10 yards.
K-W improved from a 3-6 record a season ago competing against the same opponents. The Knights’ playoff win drought continued for a sixth straight season, though this was one of their better chances at ending it.
Four of K-W’s five losses this season came by 14 points or fewer. All four wins came by 20 or more.
The Knights improved from 21.1 points per game to 22 and the defense improved from allowing 25.4 per game to 15.
“We came (into the year) with one starter on offense and a couple new guys on defense, too,” Wieme said. “We battled in every game. Minus our Fillmore Central game, we had chances to win every game we played.”
Wieme admired his team’s desire to take on challenges head on. He lamented the season coming to a close, while taking solace in lessons his players can take with them after turning the pads in.
“We talked about not quitting and not giving up. I think those are good attributes for those kids as they go into the real world and not just the football world,” Wieme said. “It’s never easy and it’s hard to be done. Especially since you’ve been hanging out with these guys for three months, now it’s done. It was great to see their effort and how hard they worked.”
