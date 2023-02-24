There was nothing regular about Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball's regular season finale.
More than a dozen lead changes and innumerable momentum swings in a thrilling senior night game in Kenyon paved the way for an equally dramatic finish.
Unfortunately for the host Knights (18-8, 12-4 Gopher East), Randolph's Quinn Sabila rose up to bank in a buzzer-beating shot from several feet behind the 3-point line that gave the visiting Rockets (15-10, 10-6 Gopher East) a 64-62 victory on Friday.
Both teams needed time to get their feet under them offensively in the early going before each side began to throw proverbial haymakers.
K-W fell behind 6-2 before mounting a 7-2 run of its own. The see-saw kept swinging the rest of the half with four ties and 14 lead changes in the first 18 minutes.
Randolph had the size advantage inside with senior posts 6-foot-5 Trey Thielbar and 6-foot-4 Tyson Cooreman commanding attention and putting K-W in foul trouble. Thielbar led Randolph with 17 points followed by 13 for Cooreman and the guard Sabilla.
Cooreman is committed to play football at the University of Northern Iowa.
The Knights countered with good defensive rebounding on misses and finding opportunities to score in transition.
Senior guard Jase Graves hit a banked-in, buzzer-beating three of his own to give K-W a 34-32 lead at the break.
Graves' shot was part of a 5-0 K-W run to end the half as senior forward Alex Lee preceded it with a 2-pointer. He had nine of his game-high 20 points in the first half.
All five K-W seniors scored on senior night: Graves' only make was a big one, guard Lorenzo Stucci hit a pair of threes in short succession in the second half for six points and forward Cal Luebke and guard AJ Higginbottom each hit a deep ball to finish with eight and five points, respectively.
Senior manager James DeWitt was also honored along with the five senior players in a pregame ceremony. Head coach Brent Lurken and junior forward Zach Mason shared memories of the six.
Mason and junior wing Colton Steberg ceded their usual starting spots to allow for an all-senior lineup to start both halves.
The momentum to end the first half for the Knights continued into the second half.
K-W opened on a 12-4 run to grab its biggest lead at 46-36, forcing a Randolph timeout.
The Rockets regained their composure and slowly chipped away to tie it at 52 with under eight minutes remaining.
Once again, the see-saw kept swinging. Lee hit a three with under five minutes to go to tie it at 57.
Cooreman fouled out Luebke on the next possession and made both free throws. Lee responded again with a three to make it 60-59 K-W.
Cooreman later sank the second of two free throws to tie it at 60 at the 2:09 mark.
Each team turned it over before a Mason layup cutting to the hoop pushed K-W ahead by two at 1:22.
Thielbar pulled Randolph back within one with one by making the front end of one-and-one free throws at 1:07.
Randolph grabbed the rebound on the miss. Sabila missed a three that was corralled by K-W.
The Rockets had to give two fouls on the ensuing possession before sending Mason to the foul line shooting one-and-one with 31.6 to go.
Mason made the first and missed the second. A jump ball on the rebound went Randolph's way on the possession arrow.
Randolph called timeout with 24.6 to go. The Rockets got it inside to Thielbar who missed a contested layup. The ball went out of bounds to K-W with 6.7 seconds left.
A missed K-W free throw on the front end of a one-and-one with 6 seconds left allowed Cooreman to secure the rebound and get the ball up to Sabila, who sidestepped past a defender for the game-winner.
Going into the night, K-W needed a win and a Hayfield loss at home to Bethlehem Academy to tie for the Gopher Conference, East division lead and earn the berth to Saturday's conference championship game at Maple River.
Hayfield beat BA 83-55 wo win the division with a 13-3 conference record.
The win may push Randolph ahead of K-W for seeding in the Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs which begin next week. The Rockets swept the two matchups, which can outweight K-W's better overall record, record within the section and QRF ranking.
Entering the night, K-W was No. 23 in the 1A QRF rankings and Randolph was No. 33. K-W finishes 4-5 against the section and Randolph 4-6.
Playoff seeding is conducted Saturday via coaches vote. No. 1 QRF Goodhue projects as the top seed followed by No. 6 Spring Grove, No. 7 Hayfield and No. 20 Lyle-Pacell.
Eight teams with winning records between QRF No. 23 and 63 are vying for the next eight seeds with K-W likely slotting between the sixth and eighth seed.
The Knights are the only team in the section besides Goodhue with a win over Hayfield. That signature victory could help K-W come seeding time.
The playoffs begin Feb. 28 with preliminary round games Feb. 28 at high seeds between seeds No. 19 vs. No. 14, No. 18 vs. 15 and No. 17 vs. 16.
The next round continues March 2 at high seeds with No. 1 facing the No. 17/16 winner, No. 2 vs. No. 15/18, No. 3 vs. No. 19/14, No. 4 vs. No. 13, No. 5 vs. No. 12, No. 6 vs. No. 11, No. 7 vs. No. 10 and No. 8 vs. No. 9.