Five Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball players earned Gopher Conference honors.
Senior Tessa Erlandson was a Player of the Year candidate and was the Knights’ lone representative on the all-conference first team.
Bethlehem Academy senior outside hitter/middle blocker Kate Trump took home POY honors.
Joining Erlandson and Trump on the first team were seniors Reagan Kangas of Bethlehem Academy and Reese Bauman of Hayfield, as well as juniors Hallie Schultz of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Anna Olson of Randolph and Claire Bohlen of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Senior Josi Quam represented K-W on the second team. It’s comprised of all seniors featuring BA’s Lindsay Hanson, Blooming Prairie’s Sierra Larson, Hayfield’s Haeven Skjervem, Medford’s Andrea Bock, Triton’s Kyla Smith and WEM’s Alayna Atherton.
Junior Rachel Ryan represented the Knights on the third team. She was joined by seniors Sydney Risius of Hayfield, Tessa Banks of Randolph and Cameron Vermilyea of Triton. Juniors include Annette Kniefe of Medford, Bree Ihrke of NRHEG and Josie Volkmann of WEM.
K-W junior Norah Rechtzigel earned honorable mention honors. She was joined by sophomores Brielle Bure of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Hailey Hemann of Medford. Juniors are BP’s Macy Lembke, Hayfield’s Ava Carney, Maple River’s Lexi Thomas and United South Central’s Kiera Schultz. Seniors are BA’s Jaden Lang, NRHEG’s Sidney Schultz, Randolph’s Paige Ford, Triton’s Ari Wennes and WEM’s Jordan Green.
Earning the sportsmanship award for K-W is senior Ashley Rechtzigel. WEM junior Tatum Richards was among the recipients, joining seniors Josie Rose of BA, Madi Lea of BP, Emily Augustin of Hayfield, Isabelle Rider of JWP, Sydney Schull of MR, Payton Ristau of Medford, Sarah George of NRHEG, Claire Hansen of Randolph, Mariah Busch of Triton and Molly Wegner of USC.