...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and
Sibley Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Goodhue, Pierce and Washington Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
.Sites along the Minnesota River have crested, with downstream sites
along the Mississippi cresting by Monday. No additional rainfall is
expected until late this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 15.5 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/11/1950.
&&
The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team entered its May 18 game at Triton with four home runs as a team.
Jaedin Johnson had three of them and Will Van Epps one.
Each added one to his total in Thursday's conference game in Dodge Center, but the solo shots weren't enough as the Triton Cobras (5-9, 3-5 Gopher) pulled off a 10-6 upset on senior night.
K-W finished with eight hits.
Johnson went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Gunner Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base. Van Epps went 1-for-3 with a walk and Owen Craig went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Dillon Barel and Noah Wallaker went 1-for-2. Reed Sommer went 0-for-2 with a run scored and RBI.
Colton Steberg took the loss on the mound, going four innings. He was accurate, throwing 49 strikes on 70 pitches. Three of seven runs allowed were earned with seven hits, a walk and two wild pitches to go with four strikeouts.
The defense behind Steberg and two-inning reliever Butch Lindell made five errors. Lindell allowed two earned runs out of three with four walks and two strikeouts.
K-W (9-6, 6-2 Gopher) still controls its destiny to win a share of the Gopher Conference title, though an outright title is now out of the equation.
Triton was led by Zack Bodenstab, who earned win in five innings of work. He allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Bodenstab drove in two runs at the plate, all after playing an 18-hole golf meet for Triton earlier in the day.
The Cobras also received a home run by Bronson Freerksen.
The Knights travel to fellow title contender, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (10-3, 7-2 Gopher), for a 4:30 p.m. game May 19 in New Richland.
This game was rescheduled from its original May 11 date that was rained out.
It's the last conference game for NRHEG.
K-W's loss to Triton clinched at least a share of the conference title for United South Central (13-2, 8-1 Gopher). The Rebels await their final conference game 11 a.m. Saturday at K-W.
2022 conference co-champions Randolph at 6-3 and Hayfield at 5-5 have both been eliminated from repeating.