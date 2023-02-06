The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team had a ball at the Cannon Falls dual tournament on Saturday.
The Knights swept their three opponents by a combined score of 175-33. The trio of non-conference victories improved their season record to 23-4 with one regular season match remaining.
K-W, A Class 1A squad, is on an 11-match win streak spanning over three weeks.
The day started with the closest dual of the three, a 55-15 win against 3A Northfield (12-5). The Raiders are among the "Lean and Mean" teams ranked just outside the top 12 in their class in the Jan. 26 rankings by TheGuillotine.com.
K-W's Dillon Bartel, ranked No. 7 in his class at 152 pounds, got into a low-scoring battle with 3A-No. 9 at 160, Jackson Barron. Barron prevailed for a 3-0 decision.
Bartel bounced back to beat his next two opponents.
The Knights pinned four Raiders, were pinned twice themselves, and won the first seven weight classes to get out to a 33-0 lead.
Northfield went 2-1 against the same opponents as K-W, beating 2A Waseca (4-10) 40-36 and 2A Cannon Falls (17-7) 42-35.
Next up for K-W was Waseca. This time, the Knights handled the first nine weight classes to jump out to a 49-0 lead.
The Knights pinned six Bluejays. Ryan LaCanne was the fastest, ending his 113-pound match with Elijah Biehn in just 28 seconds.
In an interesting matchup of names, K-W's Reed Sommer pinned Peyton Sommers in 59 seconds.
Waseca lost to Cannon Falls 42-24.
K-W ended the day with a thumping of the host school.
The Knights won the first three weight classes to build an early 14-0 lead and were not pinned the entire dual. K-W pinned five Bombers with Tate Miller getting the fastest fall at 1:01.
Up next
Now, K-W will set its sight on a Gopher Conference championship. The Knights and Medford Tigers are deadlocked at 5-0 leading into their 5 p.m. meeting Thursday at K-W High School.
It's the first match of a triangular with Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (7-15) vs. Medford to follow at 6:30 and K-W vs. LARP at 8.
Medford has focused more on individual tournaments this season with just 11 dual matches, of which they've won them all. The Tigers have largely gone unchallenged, with the exception being a 38-35 win over unranked 2A squad Tri-City United (3-13).
Per Minnesota-Scores.net, Medford leads Section 2A scoring 51.8 points per dual and allowing the fewest in the section at 17.2.
Like K-W, a Section 1A team, Medford is in the Class 1A "Lean and Mean" category outside the top 12.
The Tigers boast five ranked wrestlers: 106-No. 3 Luis Lopez, 126-No. 2 Tommy Elwood, 145-No. 1 Charley Elwood, 152-No. 6 Garron Hoffman and 170-No. 1 Tate Hermes.
Elwood has had an illustrious career as a three-time Minnesota State High School League individual champion. Last year's came at 138 pounds.
Hermes was a state runner up at 160 last year.
One way or the other, a new conference champion will be crowned as defending champ Maple River/United South Central has lost to Medford and K-W.
K-W will seek to avenge a 36-28 loss at Medford in the 2021-22 regular season finale.