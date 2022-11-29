...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Masyn Hanson, seen last season, is No. 8 in Class 1A at 113 pounds in The Guillotine's preseason state wrestling rankings. (Kenyon Leader file photo)
The Guillotine, a Minnesota amateur wrestling publication, released its preseason state team and individual rankings on Nov. 24.
Twelve teams are ranked for all three Minnesota State High School League classifications, as well as more honorable mention teams in the "Lean and Mean" category.
Kenyon-Wanamingo just missed the top-12 in Class 1A. The top 12 is as follows, with the team's section in parentheses:
1. Jackson County Central (3), 2. Royalton/Upsala (7), 3. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6), 4. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5), 5. Dover-Eyota (1), 6. Kimball Area (4), 7. United North Central (8), 8. Chatfield (1), 9. Medford (2), 10. Holdingford (7), 11. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (4), 12. Border West (6).
Class 1A Lean and Mean: Minneota (5), Caledonia/Houston (1), Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (3), Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville (7), Kenyon-Wanamingo (1), 8. Minnewaska Area (5), Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (5), Goodhue (1), Crookston (8).
Two K-W wrestlers made the top 10 of their respective weight class.
Sophomore Masyn Hanson checks in at No. 8 at 113 pounds. He's one of two wrestlers from Section 1, joining No. 3 sophomore Javier Berg of Chatfield.
Senior Jaedin Johnson is No. 3 at 170 pounds, joining section mate No. 8 junior Landon Lehnertz of Dover-Eyota in the top 10.
The Knights opened practice on Nov. 21. Their season opener is 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Chisago Lakes Duals tournament in Lindstrom. Teams invited along with K-W are Amery (Wisconsin), Cambridge-Isanti, Holdingford and Mounds View.
Holdingford is No. 10 in Class 1A. The Huskers feature four ranked wrestlers. Sophomore Wyatt Novitzki is No. 2 at 113 pounds, Masyn Patrick No. 4 at 132, sophomore William Pilarski No. 7 at 152 and junior Drew Lange at 160.
Mounds View is No. 7 in Class 3A. The Mustangs feature six ranked wrestlers. Sophomore Brett Swenson is No. 2 at 106 pounds, junior Brady Swenson No. 9 at 145, junior Apollo Ashby No. 6 at 170, sophomore Joey Muhlstein No. 3 at 182, junior Quin Morgan No. 5 at 195 and senior Jacob Solheim No. 4 at 285.
Cambridge-Isanti is unranked in 3A but features junior Leo Edblad who's No. 4 at 120 pounds and senior Treytin Byers No. 4 at 170.
Amery is a successful program from across the border. The Warriors won a state team championship in 2021.
K-W went 2-2 last season at the Chisago Lakes tournament.
K-W's home opener is 7 p.m. Dec. 15 against Triton.