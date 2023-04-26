It took an extra inning, but Kenyon-Wanamingo softball picked up a win in walk-off fashion.
The Knights (3-5) downed the visiting Goodhue Wildcats (0-7) in a Class 1A, Section 1 regular season matchup April 25.
It snapped a three-game skid for K-W.
The Wildcats got on the board first with a run in the top of the first inning. Sophomore Izzabelle O'Reilly hit a one-out single. She advanced to second base on a wild pitch and later came to score on a fielding error on a ground ball.
K-W tied it in the home half thanks to a one-out RBI double by junior pitcher Josie Flom. She brought in senior catcher Nevaeh Greseth, who started the inning with a single.
Flom pitched a 1-2-3 inning in a scoreless second inning for both sides.
Goodhue senior Madison Ferguson hit a RBI single in the third inning. K-W turned a double play later in the inning to limit the damage to one run.
K-W took its first lead 4-2 after three innings. Senior catcher Nevaeh Greseth walked and later scored. Flom hit her first home run of the season to score senior first baseman Sidney Majerus, who singled.
The Wildcats pulled back within one in the top of the fourth. Freshman Kylie Mandelkow hit a lead-off triple and came into score. The Knights went down in order in the fourth.
Goodhue re-took a 6-4 lead after the top of the fifth thanks to a two-RBI single by sophomore Emma Voth and RBI single by senior Abigail Opsahl.
K-W got one back in the fifth. Flom led off with a single and later came around to score when Goodhue's catcher attempted to pick Flom off from third and the throw got away.
Flom set down Goodhue in order in the sixth.
Knights sophomore Vanessa Bartel reached second base on an error to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but three consecutive flyouts kept them off the scoreboard.
The Wildcats threatened in the top of the seventh, but the Knights turned their second double play of the game getting an out at first and third base to stem the threat.
Flom's big day continued as she hit her second home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh and tie the game 6-6. Senior center fielder Ivette Mendoza followed with a double and was moved to third base on senior third baseman Emma Paulson's sacrifice bunt.
K-W was unable to bring Mendoza home, but heroics would come in the eighth.
Flom stranded a Goodhue runner on first in the top half.
In the bottom, Bartel led off with a double. She was out on a fielder's choice going to third base on a grounder on the next at-bat.
The next at-bat, Majerus walked it off for the Knights as her double plated junior right fielder Kenzie Moore, who slid in safely.
Senior Madisyn Nurnberg took the loss in the circle for Goodhue.
K-W stays home 4:30 p.m. April 27 to take on Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (2-3, 2-2). The Buccaneeers have scored 11 runs in each of their last two wins vs. Triton and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.