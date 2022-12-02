...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Cole Steberg goes up for a shot during a Nov. 28 practice. He scored 14 points in the Knights' 55-36 win Dec. 2 vs. Winona Cotter. (Mike Randleman/Faribault Daily News)
Kenyon-Wanamingo was facing a team coming off a blowout win the night before.
Winona Cotter welcomed in Alma-Pepin on Thursday and took it to its neighbor from Wisconsin with an 81-55 beatdown. The Knights avoided a similar fate.
The Ramblers were on the wrong side of a lopsided score Friday as the K-W won its season opener 55-36 in Kenyon.
Senior forward Alex Lee was tough to stop in the paint, scoring a game high 22 points. He stepped out to hit a 3-pointer and poured in 14 second-half points to help the Knights further separate from a 23-13 halftime lead.
In the early going, Cotter looked like a team with tired legs and K-W had its own issues playing as a team with an entirely new starting lineup.
Offense was at a premium in the first half, but K-W led the entire way. The Knights opened on a 6-0 run. The Ramblers scored seven of the next nine, only for a counterpunch by the hometeam to go up 16-7.
Cotter got as close as four in the first half, only for K-W to close strong with a layup by senior forward Cal Luebke in the closing seconds. He was a welcome sight back from missing last season due to a football injury.
The Ramblers pulled as close as seven in the opening minutes of the second half before the Knights offense began to flow against a mix of zone and man-to-man looks.
Ball movement increased and shots were released with more confidence.
The Knights got good rebounding from the guard position, including from senior AJ Higginbottom. His scoring picked up in the second half as he was able to get to the basket and penetrate the Cotter defense. Eight of his nine points came in the final 18 minutes.
Higginbottom was tied with junior wing Colton Steberg for second on the team with nine points.
Junior wing Zach Mason scored all six points on a pair of threes in the first half. The team sank five triples on the night.
Cotter struggled with turnovers and finding open looks against a pesky K-W defense.
Junior Luke Gardner was a bright spot for the Ramblers, leading their side with 14 points. He sank one of two team threes.
This was a non-conference win against a fellow Class 1A, Section 1 opponent. Another similar matchup looms 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against Schaeffer Academy. The Rochester-based Lions dropped their season opener 61-60 Thursday at Alden-Conger.
Schaeffer Academy posted an 11-17 record last season and fell 60-59 at home to K-W.