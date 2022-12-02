Colton Steberg

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Cole Steberg goes up for a shot during a Nov. 28 practice. He scored 14 points in the Knights' 55-36 win Dec. 2 vs. Winona Cotter. (Mike Randleman/Faribault Daily News)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

Kenyon-Wanamingo was facing a team coming off a blowout win the night before.

Tags

Load comments