The 2022 Minnesota State High School League fall athletics season is almost over.
The football semifinals took place last week at U.S. Bank Stadium. The finals return to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Dec. 2 and 3. They are a week later than usual, due to the Vikings’ Thanksgiving day home game.
K-W faced one state tournament team this season, Fillmore Central. The Knights dropped that road matchup, 41-8. Fillmore Central nearly came back from 21 points down late in the third quarter of the Class 1A semifinals, losing 28-27 to Minneota.
Below are semifinal results and championship game schedules, organized by class.
9-Man: Mountain Iron-Buhl 36-15 vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Spring Grove 27-6 vs. Fertile-Beltrami. Championship 10 a.m., Dec. 3.
1A: Springfield 54-30 vs. Deer River, Minneota 28-27 vs. Fillmore Central. Championship 10 a.m., Dec. 2.
2A: Barnesville 41-12 vs. Jackson County Central, Chatfield 27-12 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins. Championship 1 p.m., Dec. 2.
3A: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16-7 vs. Fairmont, New London-Spicer 33-28 vs. Watertown-Mayer. Championship 1 p.m., Dec. 3.
4A: Simley 17-16 vs. Rocori, Hutchinson 42-28 vs. Zimmerman. Championship 4 p.m., Dec. 2.
5A: Elk River 38-21 vs. Mahtomedi, Mankato West 14-10 vs. Rogers. Championship 4 p.m., Dec. 3.
6A: Maple Grove 14-7 vs. Lakeville South, Rosemount 14-10 vs. Eden Prairie. Championship 7 p.m., Dec. 2.
Adapted soccer, PI
The state tournament was Nov. 18-19 at Stillwater Area High School. The Dakota United Hawks beat Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 4-3 in the championship game. Minneapolis South beat the Rochester Raiders 9-1 in the third place game. The Anoka-Hennepin Mustangs beat St. Paul Humboldt 8-4 in the consolation championship.
Adapted soccer, CI
The state tournament was Nov. 18-19 at Stillwater Area High School. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville beat the Dakota United Hawks 7-4 in the championship game. Stillwater/Mahtomedi beat the St. Cloud Area Crush 7-2 in the third place game. St. Paul Johnson beat the Park Center Pirates 9-8 in the consolation championship.
Girls swim and dive
The Class 1A and 2A state meets were Nov. 17-19 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
Visitation ran away with the 1A team title with 397 points. Delano took second at 194.5.
The 2A title was tightly contested. Edina’s 260 points narrowly edged Minnetonka at 254.
Full team and individual meet results are available at mshsl.org.