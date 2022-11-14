The 2022 Minnesota State High School League fall athletics season is nearing completion.
The football semifinals take place this week and the finals two weeks later, both at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The finals typically take place the final week of November, but the schedule was pushed back due to a Minnesota Vikings home game on Thanksgiving.
K-W faced one state tournament team this season, Fillmore Central. The Knights dropped that road matchup, 41-8. Fillmore Central is undefeated and in its first state tournament in school history.
Below is the remaining football schedule, organized by class.
9-Man: Wheaton/Herman-Norcross vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17. Spring Grove vs. Fertile-Beltrami, 1 p.m., Nov. 17. Winners play 10:00 a.m., Dec. 3.
1A: Springfield vs. Deer River, 9 a.m., Nov. 19. Fillmore Central vs. Minneota, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 19. Winners play 10 a.m., Dec. 2.
2A: Jackson County Central vs. Barnesville, 9 a.m., Nov. 18. Chatfield vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 18. Winners play 1 p.m., Dec. 2.
3A: Fairmont vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 2 p.m., Nov. 19. Watertown-Mayer vs. New London-Spicer, 4:30 p.m., Nov. 19. Winners play 1 p.m., Dec. 3.
4A: Simley vs. Rocori, 4 p.m., Nov. 17. Hutchinson vs. Zimmerman, 4:30 p.m., Nov. 18. Winners play 4 p.m., Dec. 2.
5A: Mahtomedi vs. Elk River, 2 p.m., Nov. 18. Mankato West vs. Rogers, 7 p.m., Nov. 18. Winners play 4 p.m., Dec. 3.
6A: Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove, 7 p.m., Nov. 17. Eden Prairie vs. Rosemount, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18. Winners play 7 p.m., Dec. 2.
Volleyball
The state volleyball tournaments concluded last week.
In Class 1A, top-seeded Minneota defeated No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran, 3-2, in the finals. Mabel-Canton, the Section 1 champion that needed overtime to beat Kenyon-Wanamingo, 3-2, in the section semifinals, advanced to the semifinals. M-C swept Pine River-Backus in the quarterfinals before falling 3-1 to Mayer Lutheran, the defending state champion.
Class 2A was won by K-W's former conference mate in the Hiawatha Valley League, Cannon Falls. Cannon Falls was the No. 2 seed and swept No. 1 Pequot Lakes in the finals.
No. 1 seed Marshall swept No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret's in the 3A title match. Another Hiawatha Valley League team, Kasson-Mantorville, advanced to the semifinals before falling to B-SM.
Class 4A was taken by No. 1 Wayzata via sweep over No. 2 Lakeville North.
Girls soccer
The Class 1A tournament was filled with upsets as neither of the top two seeds made the finals. No. 4 seed St. Anthony Village beat No. 3 St. Paul Academy and Summit School, 3-2. Rochester Lourdes, representing Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield's Section 2, lost 3-0 to No. 2 seed Breck in the quarterfinals.
No. 2 seed Academy of Holy Angels beat No. 1 Mahtomedi 2-1 in the 2A finals.
No top seeds were safe in the three classes as No. 2 Rosemount beat No. 5 Edina 1-0 to win the 3A title.
Boys soccer
Class 1A was won by No. 4 seed St. Paul Academy and Summit School 2-0 over unseeded St. Anthony Village. No. 2 seed Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, representing Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield's Section 2, bowed out 2-1 in the quarterfinals to St. Anthony Village.
No. 2 DeLaSalle claimed the 2A title with a 3-2 win over No. 1 Hill-Murray.
No. 1 Wayzata beat No. 3 Woodbury 3-2 in the 3A finals.
Girls tennis
In Class 1A, Rochester Lourdes defeated Breck 4-3 in the finals. Breck's Isabelle Einess beat Ryann Witter 6-0, 6-2 in the finals.
The Class 2A team title was claimed by Minnetonka 6-1 over Rochester Mayo. It was an all-Minnetonka individual final as Sarah Shahbaz beat teammate Kelsey Phillips 6-1, 6-2.
Adapted soccer, CI
The state tournament is Nov. 18-19 at Stillwater Area High School. On Nov. 18, the Park Center Pirates take on Stillwater/Mahtomedi and the Dakota United Hawks take on North/Tartan on one side of the bracket. The other side pits the St. Cloud Area Thunder vs. Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville vs. St. Paul Johnson. Semifinals, finals and third place match are Nov. 19.
Adapted soccer, PI
The state tournament is Nov. 18-19 at Stillwater Area High School. On Nov. 18, Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka face St. Paul Humboldt and Minneapolis South takes on the Park Center Pirates on one side of the bracket. On the other, it's the Anoka-Hennepin Mustangs vs. the Rochester Raiders and the Dakota United Hawks against a team to be determined. Semifinals, finals and third place match are Nov. 19.
Girls cross country
Team and individual champions, organized by class.
1A: Perham, Jade Rypkema (Nevis)
2A: St. Paul Highland Park, Luna Scorzelli (St. Paul Highland Park)
3A: Wayzata, Abbey Nechanicky (Wayzata)
Boys cross country
Team and individual champions, organized by class.
1A: Heritage Christian, Brandon Kampsen (Sauk Centre)
2A: Mankato East, Emmett Gerres (Belle Plaine)
3A: Wayzata, Adam Jones (Minneapolis Washburn)
Girls swimming and diving
The Class 1A and 2A state meets are Nov. 17-19 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.