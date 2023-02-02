Kenyon-Wanamingo players and coaches can't trace back the origin. Not even the man himself.
Zach Mason and the Knights don't know how he got the nickname "Big Chedda," but whenever it was officially bestowed, it had staying power.
Some playful shouts of the dairy-themed monicker graced Mason after he exited the locker room following Thursday's 65-56 win against St. Charles.
Senior Alex Lee led K-W with 23 points with the junior Mason adding 21.
"I sure got a kick out of it when I heard him called that, so he definitely gets called that by me once in a while in practice," K-W head coach Brent Lurken said. "He’s a big dude, he plays on the football team on the line and he’s one of our best rebounders. So I don’t know if he’s kind of the big chedda in there, I have no idea, but I like it."
The 6-footer Mason co-led the Knights alongside AJ Higginbottom with a trio of 3-pointers.
St. Charles (3-14) entered desperate for a victory. The Saints sought to snap an 11-game skid and win their first road game of the season. They've played a tough schedule filled mostly with fellow Class 2A teams.
"It’s just nice to know we can compete with other teams," Mason said of the win. "Their record doesn’t show it, but we know they were hungry and wanted to come out and win."
K-W (16-5) was on upset alert after surrendering a 7-0 run to trail 15-11 near the midway mark of the first half. St. Charles is not a tall team and one that likes to put up a lot of threes. The Saints also had rest on their side with this their first game of the week compared to the Knights, who played Tuesday.
Mason Apse had the hot hand for the Three Rivers Conference squad with three of his five makes from beyond the arc in the first half. He led St. Charles with 15 points.
The Knights switched from a zone defense to man-to-man after trailing early. It paid dividends as they strung together defensive stops and mounted a 9-0 run of their own.
St. Charles never got closer than two points and K-W took a 30-19 lead into the break. A block by Mason on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer put an exclamation point on the half.
K-W kept adding to its advantage and led comfortably through the second half. The Knights were up by as much as 19 late in the game before the Saints cut into it against the Knights' reserves.
K-W was also without starting forward Cal Luebke, who exited during the second half with an ankle injury.
At times throughout the night, K-W was a little 3-point happy and passing was not as crisp as desired. Energy and effort were still constants, and that allowed the team to extend its season-long win streak to six in relatively comfortable fashion.
"We didn’t play the greatest, but we worked hard enough to get the win," Lee said. "It’s the win that counts. We could’ve played better, but we kept up the intensity and rebounded hard. Played defense hard and ended up getting the win."
Lee was effective knifing his way to the basket for points in the paint or stepping out to hit a jump shot. Mason hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second half to help stifle any momentum St. Charles tried to form.
"Everyone scores a different amount every night, but some people step up and do really good," Lee said. "Tonight, me and Zach put up a good amount of points, but we couldn’t have done it without all of our teammates."
They'll need all their teammates to chip in if they're to win their next game.
First place in the East division of the Gopher Conference will be on the line 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the front end of a boys/girls doubleheader at Hayfield High School.
The K-W boys are in first place at 11-2 with Hayfield at 10-2 (18-4 overall) prior to its game Friday vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (1-18, 1-10 Gopher West). If the Vikings get by the Panthers, they'll be on a six-game win streak of their own when they lock horns.
The Gopher Conference season is 17 games long. K-W won the first meeting, 59-58 in a game where Hayfield had a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer bounce off the iron.
"We kept talking, not tonight, but other nights, that if we want that game in Hayfield to really mean something, we’ve got to keep getting wins. We put ourselves in a position where that game becomes pretty important," Lurken said.
The key will be slowing down the three-headed monster of 6-foot-1 senior guard Isaac Matti (20.9 points per game), 6-foot-4 junior center Zander Jacobson (15.7 ppg) and 6-foot senior guard Ethan Pack (15.5 ppg) who account for a bulk of the team's scoring.
They're a big reason why the Vikings are two-time defending state champions and No. 9 in the Class 1A Feb. 1 rankings by Minnesota Basketball News. K-W was unranked.
In the QRF rankings, K-W is No. 18 and Hayfield No. 9.
"It’s going to be tough. One night, you see Matti gets 50 points and another night Pack and Jacobson get 29, 30 points. It definitely starts with those three," Lurken said. "You’ve got to try to do a good job on those three and hope the other guys aren’t hitting. Hopefully we can have a good night where we’re taking care of the ball and rebounding well because you’ve got to play well to hang with those guys."
It was a raucous atmosphere inside The Castle for K-W's victory in the first of two meetings on Jan. 10. The same is to be expected when K-W makes the 30-mile trip southeast.
"It’s at their house, so we have to keep our energy up. Don’t let them get us down on ourselves. Work hard and do what we did last night to get the win," Lee said. "I bet they’ll have a good student section. We just got to keep answering and working against their energy and keep our energy up, too."
Mason hopes the Knights can replicate the all-hands-on-deck effort that produced the victory.
"It was just great. We all did our parts," Mason said. "Hopefully we all go down there and win again. It’s a big game in the conference to get ahead of them."