The KW girls basketball team had a busy week with three games. The first two games didn’t go the way they hoped, as the Knights fell to Goodhue on Tuesday and lost to Lake City on Thursday. But the week ended on a high note when KW hosted Avail Academy on Friday and dominated in a 71-24 victory.
The Knights were on the wrong end of a lopsided score when the Goodhue Wildcats came to Kenyon on Tuesday, as Goodhue prevailed easily by a score of 72-31.
Riley Dummer and Julianna Boyum led the way for the Knights with eight points each. Boyum also had three steals in the game, and Madi Luebke finished with four assists.
Goodhue held KW to just 12 points in the first half. The Knights fared a little better in the second half but were still outscored 30-19.
KW’s tough stretch of games continued on Thursday as the Knights fell on the road against Lake City by a score of 73-29.
Senior Megan Mattson had a solid game for the Knights with 12 points, and Julianna Boyum added nine points. But the Knights shot only 18% in the game and made only two of their 21 3-point attempts, as their offense just couldn’t get into any sort of rhythm against the Tigers. The Knights finished with 20 rebounds but hurt themselves with 17 turnovers.
“This has been a tough string of games for us against several ranked teams,” KW coach Jake Wieme said. “The girls played well at times, but their pressure got to us. We’ve had troubles scoring lately but we have a lot of good shooters so we’re expecting that to improve. The girls have battled throughout these games and I’m very proud of their effort.”
After the two tough defeats, KW rebounded strongly in Friday’s non-conference game against Avail Academy. The offense finally found some rhythm, and senior Riley Dummer finished the night just five points short of 1,000 career points.
KW head coach Jake Wieme said he’s hopeful that Dummer will eclipse 1,000 career points on Tuesday evening when the Knights (2-5 overall, 0-1 Hiawatha Valley Blue) host Zumbrota-Mazeppa (5-3 overall, 0-1 Hiawatha Valley Blue).