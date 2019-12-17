The Knights’ wrestling team is having a very impressive season. Kenyon was the site of the Dave Mauseth Invitational on Saturday, where the Knights hosted teams from Medford, Burnsville, Rochester John Marshall, Columbia Heights, and Shakopee.
KW finished with 177 team points, topping every team but Shakopee, which is the #1 ranked team in Class AAA. Shakopee finished with 215 points, while third-place Medford accumulated 99 points and fourth-place Burnsville had 63 points.
The Knights were led by Jaedin Johnson, who dominated the 152-pound weight class; Carter Quam, who swept the 220-pound weight class; and Trent Foss, who came in first at 113. Both Johnson and Quam placed first in their classes as well, with Johnson winning four of his five rounds by fall, while Quam won his first four rounds by fall and won the 220 championship in an 8-7 decision over Shakopee’s Joey Johnson.
Johnson lost his fifth round in a 7-2 decision to Medford’s Tate Hermes but still took first place overall in the 152-pound weight class.
Quam pinned his first three opponents in 34 seconds, 44 seconds, and 13 seconds, respectively. In his fourth round he dueled with Shakopee’s Jade Trelstad, eventually pinning him in 3:17. His fifth and final round was a nail biter, but in the end, he was able to outlast Shakopee’s Joey Johnson.
Foss won all three of his contests in the 113-pound weight class via fall, pinning his opponents in 1:08, 1:02, and 55 seconds.
Four KW wrestlers finished second in their weight class, including Dillon Bartel (132), Bray Olson (145), Tyler Craig (160), and Armani Tucker (285). Bartel’s only loss was to Shakopee’s Pierson Manville via technical fall and Olson’s only loss was to Shakopee’s Seth Bakken in an 8-3 decision. Tucker won his first match via fall in 28 seconds before dropping a 5-0 decision to Shakopee’s Tommy Johnson, but he finished strong by winning his final two rounds via fall in 2:48 and fall in just 46 seconds.
Craig won his first round via fall at 2:57 and won his second via fall at 3:41 but lost in the final round in a 5-2 decision to Shakopee’s Sam Treml.
The Knights’ Gavin Johnson, Tait Miller, Noah Bermudez, Alec Johnson, and Logan Meyers also turned in strong performances. Gavin Johnson finished fourth at 106 and Miller was sixth in the same class. Bermudez finished fifth at 126, Alec Johnson came in third at 138, and Meyers finished fourth in 182.
Next up for KW wrestling is a dual against Triton on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kenyon. The Knights (3-0) should be heavily favored against the Cobras.