The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team had a busy week with games against Goodhue on Tuesday, against Class 2A No. 2 Lake City on Thursday, and against Lewiston-Altura on Saturday as part of the HVL-TRC Showdown at the Rochester Civic Center.
The week started off with a trip to Goodhue on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and the home team came out on top, 58-36. For the Knights, it was their first loss of the season after a nice 2-0 start.
Casey Wesbur led KW with nine points, while Tate Erlandson scored seven and Anjuan Higginbottom added six.
While Goodhue is now a perfect 5-0 on the year, the Wildcats likely weren’t even the toughest team the Knights faced last week, as KW hosted Class 2A’s No. 2 team, Lake City, on Thursday. The Knights were no match for the Tigers, who stayed perfect on the year thanks to a dynamic offense and cruised past the Knights, 91-41.
“Lake City shot the ball extremely well,” KW coach Brent Lurken said. “They went 16 of 30 from three-point range, and several of those were well contested.”
Lurken felt that the Knights needed to be more aggressive in attacking the basket instead of settling for tough jump shots. Still, he felt that his players continued to play hard throughout the game and showed some improvement in the second half.
Sophomore post Paul Kortsch gave the Knights a boost in the second half with eight points. Senior Tate Erlandson led the team with 10 points and Corey Knott chipped in eight.
A 50-point loss is tough to swallow but losing by one or two points is arguably tougher, and that’s exactly what happened in the Knight’s final game of the week when they faced the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals in Rochester on Saturday.
The Knights were locked in a back-and-forth game with the Cardinals right from the get-go, with KW clinging to a 40-38 lead at halftime. But the Cardinals outscored the Knights by four points in the second half and escaped with a 79-77 victory, thus bringing an end to KW’s tough week.
Two Lewiston-Altura players eclipsed 20 points in the game, and another reached 16, but the Knights were also pretty balanced on offense with four players reaching double digits. Tate Erlandson led the way with 18 points, and he was followed closely by Trevor Steberg with 17 points and Laden Nerison with 16 points. Corey Knott finished with 11 points and Casey Wesbur chipped in eight.
It was a breakout game for Steberg and Nerison in particular, but their performances were somewhat overshadowed by the heartbreaking two-point loss and a week in which the team went from 2-0 to 2-3.
Still, the Knights have vastly improved from last season and have shown that they can be competitive against some tough competition.
KW will look to even its record when it takes on Zumbrota-Mazeppa (3-1 overall, 1-0 Hiawatha Valley Blue) on the road on Tuesday. The Knights’ final game before winter break will be on Thursday evening at Blooming Prairie (2-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher Conference).