The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team followed up its strong performance at the Dave Mauseth Invitational with another impressive showing on Thursday evening when the Knights hosted Class A’s #12 team Dover-Eyota and Triton in a triangular.
The Knights knocked off both teams, topping Dover-Eyota by a score of 40-27 and then cruising past Triton, 48-16.
The Knights’ battle with the #12-ranked Eagles was particularly impressive, as it was their first win against a ranked team so far this year and may give them the inside track to cracking the rankings when the rankings are next updated on Jan. 9.
“I’m just really happy with how the guys have been wrestling throughout the year so far,” KW wrestling coach Nathan Lexvold said. “We’ve got a couple good wins under our belts now and hopefully we can keep building off that throughout the rest of the year. It’s always really good when you beat a team that’s ranked.”
With the triangular with Dover-Eyota and Triton now in the rearview mirror, Kenyon-Wanamingo is now 7-1 on the year, with its only loss coming to Foley, the #7 ranked team in Class AA.
On Saturday several Knights wrestlers also faced off against wrestlers from Shakopee, the #1 ranked team in Class AAA.
Lexvold felt that one of the reasons his team wrestled so well against Dover-Eyota and Triton on Thursday was due to the fact that the Knights have already faced some really strong competition so far this year.
“Shakopee is a really, really tough team. I think they’re ranked #20 in the nation,” said Lexvold. “They had a couple guys out and so they weren't quite at full strength, so the numbers were probably a little bit deceiving. But overall, we wrestled really well at our tournament. I was happy with how we did, and I was glad that none of the guys backed down. They all competed hard, and just wrestling against some of those really good teams really helped us tonight.”
Trent Foss (113-pound weight class), Owen Craig (126), Alec Johnson (138), Bray Olson (145), Jaedin Johnson (160), Tyler Craig (170), Carter Quam (220), and Armani Tucker (heavyweight) secured big wins for the Knights against the Eagles, with Alec Johnson, Olson, Jaedin Johnson, Quam, and Tucker all winning their matches via fall.
“When we got an opportunity to get a pin tonight, we really took advantage of those opportunities most of the time,” said Lexvold. “When we get them on their backs, we like to get the pin. That's the goal. It doesn't always happen that way but that's what we preach.”
The Eagles jumped out to an early lead when Brodie Kellen (106) won a 6-3 decision over KW’s Gavin Johnson, but the Knights’ Foss (113) evened the score at 3-3 when he won a 6-3 decision over Bolton Thesing.
The Eagles won at 120 and 132 and were able to stretch their lead to 15-6, but KW’s Alec Johnson (138) and Olson (145) quickly pinned their opponents to put the Knights ahead.
Dover-Eyota briefly retook the lead when Taylor DeFrang (152) pinned Josh Johnson, but KW’s Jaedin Johnson (160) and Tyler Craig (170) quickly put the Knights back in front.
At that point the match still could have gone either way, but KW’s Quam (the #6 ranked individual in Class A’s 220-pound weight class) sealed the win for the Knights by pinning Reece Lemke, and Armani Tucker put an exclamation point on the match when he pinned Spencer Welsh.
After dispatching the Eagles, the Knights took on the Triton Cobras, and Triton was behind from the get-go after forfeiting in the 106 and 113 classes. The Cobras got on the scoreboard when Austan Adreon (120) pinned KW’s Austin Avery but the Knights’ Owen Craig (126) pinned Alex Naze, and Alec Johnson (138) pinned Liam Schlichting to put the Knights up 24-10.
The turning point against Triton came when Olson (152) took the mat to battle Owen Garness. The two went the distance, with Olson ultimately winning an 8-7 decision and earning a bloody nose in the process.
“Bray got a really good win for us. He fought hard and found a way to win,” said Lexvold. “Overall, I was pretty happy with how everyone wrestled, and it’s nice to get two big Ws.”
The Knights will wrestle next in a tournament in Eau Claire, WI on Dec. 28.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 40, #12 Dover-Eyota 27
106 Brodie Kellen (DE) 6-3 decision over Gavin Johnson; 113 Trent Foss (KW) 6-3 decision over Bolton Thesing; 120 Landon Lehnertz (DE) by fall over Austin Avery; 126 Owen Craig (KW) 12-9 decision over Jackson Welsh; 132 Gavin Gust (DE) by fall over Dillon Bartel; 138 Alec Johnson (KW) by fall over Tucker Varpness; 145 Bray Olson (KW) by fall over Treyton Thesing; 152 Taylor DeFrang (DE) by fall over Josh Johnson; 160 Jaedin Johnson (KW) by fall over Aiden Gasper; 170 Tyler Craig (KW) 16-6 major decision over Tyler Mix; 182 Gavin Dabelstein (DE) by fall over Logan Meyers; 220 Carter Quam (KW) by fall over Reece Lemke; HWT Armani Tucker (KW) by fall over Spencer Welsh
Kenyon-Wanamingo 48, Triton 16
106 Gavin Johnson (KW) by forfeit; 113 Trent Foss (KW) by forfeit; 120 Austan Adreon (T) by fall over Austin Avery; 126 Owen Craig (KW) by fall over Alex Naze; 132 Kody Rasmussen (T) 14-4 major decision over Dillon Bartel; 138 Alec Johnson (KW) by fall over Liam Schlichting; 152 Bray Olson (KW) 8-7 decision over Owen Garness; 160 Jaedin Johnson (KW) by fall over Brayden Rowher; 170 Tyler Craig (KW) 7-2 decision over Brekken Schlichting; 182 Mason Barker (T) by fall over Logan Meyers; 195 Carter Quam (KW) by fall over Aiden Freet; HWT Armani Tucker (KW) by forfeit