The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights’ boys basketball team started its season with back-to-back wins, but the Knights have since dropped five straight to some tough competition.
KW traveled to Blooming Prairie on Thursday evening for a matchup with the Awesome Blossoms, and the Blossoms handed KW its fifth consecutive loss. Blooming Prairie’s offense exploded for 53 points in the first half and the Blossoms’ defense held the Knights (2-5) to just 22 points.
With such a big lead the Blossoms rested some of their starters in the second half and the Knights were able to score 40, but the halftime deficit was simply too big to erase, as KW fell by a score of 82-62.
The Knights’ Laden Nerison turned in another strong performance with 20 points, and Tate Erlandson was close behind with 17 points. Trevor Steberg added nine points, but no other KW player scored more than four.
KW’s defense had a tough night, as a total of 13 different Blooming Prairie players scored at least two points. The Blossoms were able to show off their depth after building a big halftime lead, and four players ended up reaching double digits in points.
KW’s next games will be on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Tri-City United tournament in Montgomery.