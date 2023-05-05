The rain held off enough for Lake City to host its track and field invitational on May 5.
No athlete tabulated more points at the meet, which featured five teams, than Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue junior Hayley Lentsch.
She earned eight points by winning each of four event for 32 points overall. Wayzata Results deemed Lentsch as the meet MVP. No other boy or girl earned more than 22 points. Keegan Ryan earned 22 on the boys side thanks to two wins and six points for a second-place finish.
Lentsch's senior teammate, Vanessa Schmidt, tied with Ryan thanks to two wins and two second-place finishes.
Lentsch ran the table in her running events, taking first place in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter run.
In the 100, Lentsch's time of 13.02 seconds bested Schmidt at 13.58. It was all K-W/G in the top three with sophomore Avy Agenten in third at 14.05.
Lentsch earned six points and Agenten four.
Point distributions for the meet in individual events dolled out eight points for first place, six for second, four for third, two for fourth and one for fifth.
Teams could claim up to three point-earners per individual event.
Relays awarded eight points for first place, six for second, four for third and two for fourth. Teams could claim one point earner per relay event.
Lentsch cruised to victory in the 200 with a time of 27.51 to finish nearly two seconds clear of Lake City senior Avery Grobe at 29.48.
Lentsch posted a 1:01.27 in the 400 to best Lake City junior Natalie Gates at 1:05.12.
In the jumping events, Lentsch was tops in long jump at 16-5. Schmidt was next at 15-3 1/4. Cannon Falls sophomore Devon Root was third at 14-2.
Schmidt won the triple jump at 32-6 1/2. Lake City senior Kloey Sanderson was next at 30-4. Agenten was fourth at 28-6.
More high finishers for K-W/G include sophomore Kaelynn Ryan. She brought home second place in the 800 with a time of 2:45.4. Lake City eighth-grader Olivia Yotter won at 2:37.43 and Lake City junior Lucy Weist was third at 2:59.59.
Eighth-grader Mari O'Connor also took second in the 1,600 with a time of 6:03.8. Lake City eighth-grader Eden Olson won at 5:58.55. Wabasha-Kellogg eighth-grader Elizabeth Passe was third at 6:11.44.
Sophomore Carmen Nerison took fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 56.85. Lake City freshman Delilah Benjamin won at 52.81, followed by Cannon Falls junior Evelyn Nelson (52.94) and W-K freshman Madge Strobush (54.19).
Moving to relays, K-W/G won the 400 relay with a time of 54.63. The team included sophompre Avy Agenten leading off, followed by senior Tessa Erlandson, Ryan and Schmidt. Lake City was second at 55.33.
The 3,200 relay team of Ryan, senior Grace Nystuen, sophomore Lily Peterson and O'Connor took second at 11:33.41. Lake City won at 10:15.28 and Dover-Eyota was third at 12:40.89.
Senior pole vaulter Evelyn Scheffler earned K-W/G half a point for tying for fifth place at six feet.
Lake City won the girls team competition with 148 points. K-W/G was next at 87.5. Cannon Falls was third at 48.5, Wabasha-Kellogg fourth at 41 and Dover-Eyota fifth at 35.
Lake City swept its home meet by winning the boys team competition with 147 points. Cannon Falls was next with 85, followed by Dover-Eyota with 44, Wabasha-Kellogg at 43 and K-W/G at 40.
Junior Logan Carroll led the K-W/G boys. His meet was highlighted by a win in the 300 hurdles at 45.65 seconds. Wabasha-Kellogg freshman Gavyn Castagnaro was second at 46.74.
Sophomore Masyn Hanson also earned a point for fifth place at 49.32.
Another event winner for K-W/G was junior Ben Short in the discus throw. He totaled 88 feet, 8 inches to beat Lake City freshman Thomas Nutt at 83 feet.
Carroll took third place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.16. Only W-K freshman Cody Walker (24.16) and D-E junior Damon Bye (24.27) were faster. Cannon Falls sophomore Colten Litschke was fourth at 25.25.
Senior Gage Thompson took second place in the 110 hurdles with a time of 20.41. Lake City senior Jonah Siewart won at 19.38. Lake City freshman Benny Lopez was third at 20.63 and K-W/G sophomore Masyn Hanson was fourth at 20.68.
The K-W/G 800 relay team of freshman Noel Hernandez, eighth-grader Colten Lohman, Carroll and freshman Andre Cortez took second at 1:43.95. D-E was first at 1:41.85 and Lake City third at 1:45.45.
Freshman Ryan LaCanne took fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 12:48.86.
In pole vault, sophomore Asher Moore placed fourth at seven feet.
K-W/G returns to action 1 p.m. May 9 at the Section 1A True Team meet at Triton High School in Dodge Center.