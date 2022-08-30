An experienced group wasn’t going to overlook its season-opening opponent.
Kenyon-Wanamingo enters the season ranked No. 6 in Class A in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Knights did what they were supposed to do against a two-win team from a season ago.
K-W (1-0, 1-0 Gopher Conference) cruised past Maple River (0-1, 0-1 Gopher) Monday on home court.
The Knights dominated in all facets to sweep by scores of 25-8, 25-5, 25-11. Senior Tessa Erlandson chipped in 11 kills and 8 digs. Grace Nystuen had 7 kills and 2 blocks. Rachel Ryan added 7 digs and an ace.
“Returning seven seniors, out of those seven about six of them have played and have varsity experience,” K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. “I have a couple juniors who have played varsity for a couple years, too. I’d say veteran-wise we’re doing well. They know what to do in different situations.”
Plenty of talent returns from a team that finished with a 19-5 record and was a win away from reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2017. The Knights defeated state-ranked Mabel Canton in the Section 1A semifinals, only to be turned away by Gopher Conference rival Bethlehem Academy in the finals as well as to the Cardinals in the regular season to determine the Gopher Conference title. BA comes in at No. 3 and Mabel-Canton No. 5 in the preseason poll.
Plenty of sweat equity was built this offseason to continue K-W’s upward trend following a 3-6 record with a young squad navigating a pandemic-shortened 2020.
“We went to a few volleyball camps and we had open gyms all summer,” senior outside hitter/right side hitter Josi Quam said. “Everyone works well together. It’s a good environment.”
This summer, the Knights took second place in the silver bracket of the A/AA Breakdown Summer Series Sweet 16 in Arden Hills. They also finished in the top half of 32 teams participating in a four-day camp at Southwest Minnesota State University. Summer leagues are another way to get reps in.
K-W annually hosts camps, too, for its players to hone their skills and interact with younger players coming up the pipeline.
It’s hard work to keep up in a state that continues to churn out more and more collegiate talent. These Knights are up for it.
No matter the setting, the team loves each other’s company.
“We’ve been doing team bonding, going to pasta suppers,” senior outside hitter/libero Tessa Erlandson said. “Bonding is really big for us. We’re a really close team.”
The team is big on those pasta dinners the night before matches to load up on carbohydrates. Players chose an alternate dining option prior to their tussle with Maple River.
“I really appreciate the team unity they have,” Tracy Erlandson said. “They went out to eat (Sunday) night at a place where one of their teammates was waitressing so they could hang out with her and be a team before our game. They do a really good job being together, and I think that’s going to pay off in the long run.”
Tracy Erlandson said K-W’s tactical strengths lie in its passing, particularly off serve receive. What it’s lacking is size. The Knights don’t have a 6-footer to patrol the net and list just one player at 5-foot-11, senior middle hitter Norah Rechtzigel.
“We have a really small team, I feel like,” Quam said, “but playing big and using what we have (is key).”
Tessa Erlandson earned all-Gopher Conference honors and Quam made the third team in 2021. Key losses to graduation include setter Lea Berg (second team) and middle hitter Stella Rechtzigel (honorable mention).
K-W annually plays a challenging schedule with opponents hailing from all three Minnesota State High School League classes.
The non-conference slate features road trips to Burnsville for the Class A Showcase and to Tri-City United and Eastview for tournaments. The Knights will host AAA No. 2 Stewartville and travel to AA No. 4 Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Conference play includes reigning champ BA as well as traditional powers Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Hayfield and Medford.
“We’re not scared. We will take them on. It actually makes us better,” Tracy Erlandson said of the talented teams on the schedule. “Sometimes people think small schools don’t have the players, but I feel like these girls want the challenge. They want to play better teams to get better and they want to compete.”