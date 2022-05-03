Knights use late-inning rally to walk off against Medford By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Staring down the 5-0 deficit in the May 2 contest versus the Medford Tigers, the Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team began to battle back.Holding the Tigers scoreless the remainder of the game, the Knights scored six unanswered runs to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh and claim the 6-5 victory.As the Tigers scored three runs in the first and two runs in the third off Knights’ pitcher Josie Plom, Kenyon-Wanamingo then began its comeback.Using the long ball to creep back into the game, the Knights were able to plate two runs in the bottom of the third with a Plom two-run shot.The long ball continued to help the Kenyon-Wanamingo offense as another two homers by Venessa Bartel and Ivette Mendoza in the sixth again kick started the team.With the two home runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Knights were back in the game tied at five a piece.Getting another shutout inning by Plom in the top of the seventh, the two teams were sent to the bottom of the frame with the Knights aiming to end the contest.Plom, reaching base with the leadoff single, worked her way around the bases, as an Emma Paulson fielder’s choice allowed Plom to score the game-winning run.Plom also picked up the win from the circle, as she struck out six along the way, while providing two hits and two runs batted in from the plate.The win moved the Knights to 3-5 on the year.Back in action on May 4, Kenyon-Wanamingo hosted United South Central. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josie Plom Kenyon-wanamingo Team Baseball Sport Knight Long Ball Inning Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Load comments Trending Now GALLERY: An evening in 'Old Hollywood' at K-W Thomas R. Gard Knights secure first win during home opener, second in Janesville Five to represent Goodhue County's dairy farmers K-W FFA members earn trips to state convention Upcoming Events May 3 Burger Basket Night Tue, May 3, 2022 May 4 Storytime Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Overcomers Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Wing Night Wed, May 4, 2022 Submit an Event