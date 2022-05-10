The Knights made the long bus trip to Wells, MN, on Tuesday and found the USC Rebels were ready to play from the start. The Rebels jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning racking up 3 hits, 2 walks, a hit batter and two errors by the defense. But the Knights settled in and answered back the very next inning. Jaedin Johnson started things off with a rope to left center. He stole second base before Dillon Bartel launched a triple to center field driving in Johnson. Bartel then stole home before the Rebels eventually got out of the inning up 4-2.
Colton Steberg got the start on the mound for KW and settled in after the 4-run first inning pitching a scoreless second frame, thanks for a few nice grabs by a running Cal Luebke in center field. The Knights had the momentum and kept rolling in the 3rd. Trevor Steberg laid a bunt down the third base line to lead off the inning and made his way to second after the pitcher over-threw the first baseman. Alex Vold found his way on via a walk and Gavin Sommer laced one to the outfield grass to drive in Steberg. Johnson laid a sweet bunt down the third base line for another infield hit to load the bases. Will Van Epps drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and before the inning was over the Knights had captured the lead 5-4. But the Knights left the bases loaded with no outs and were unable to push anymore across.
After a single and 2 walks to load the bases in the third inning, the Rebels tried to answer back. Gavin Sommer got the Knights out of a jam striking out the final two batters of the inning to keep the lead 5-4.
KW tacked on another run in the fourth inning as Steberg smashed a double down the left field line. Vold moved him over to third on a sweet bunt down the first base line and he beat it out for a hit! Johnson drove in Steberg with a sacrifice fly and the Knights led 6-4.
But give the Rebels credit. They rallied in the bottom of the fourth to tie it up. With Sommer on a short pitch count, Trevor Steberg answered the call when he pitched 4 2/3 innings without allowing a run, including getting out of a jam by picking off a runner at second.
After three innings of no run-ball, the game went into extra innings before KW capitalized in the top of the 8th. Colton Steberg started it off with a smash to third to find his way on base. Steberg broke for second on the next pitch as Luebke laid a bunt down and Steberg was able to get to third on the run and bunt play. Steberg stole home on a squeeze play that never happened as the ball was in the dirt and got away from the catcher. Trevor Steberg and Vold found a way on and eventually scored two more runs to make it 9-6.
Trevor Steberg pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 8th to secure the win. “Very proud of our guys for battling back after getting down early. We could’ve easily mailed it in but we scrapped and clawed. Our execution offensively tonight was so fun to watch. These guys can really run the bases and make things happen. Our bunting was perfect today,” Coach VanDeWalker said after the game. “Our pitching settled in a got us out of some jams. A game where we didn’t play our best, but did enough to win.”
The Knights totaled 9 hits, 7 stolen bases, and committed 5 errors in the win. They now sit at 5-2 with NRHEG coming to Wanamingo on Thursday night. They travel to Chatfield on Friday.