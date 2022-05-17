It was an incredibly busy and crucial week for the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track teams.
The Knights started off the sprint by running at the Section 1A True Team meet on May 10, followed by the Gopher Conference meet four days later as Triton High School hosted both events.
Handling their own in the field, the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue girls earned eighth while the boys placed 13th in the meet.
As for the conference meet, the Knights were again led by the female athletes, who raced to fifth.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys did not come in far behind as they claimed sixth.
True Team Results
Upperclassmen shined the brightest for the Knights in True Team.
Seniors Joshua Schmidt and Laden Nerison leaped to the highest finishes for the boys squad.
Nerison cleared 6-00 in the meet to earn him the top spot in the high jump. The senior also took home gold in the triple jump by springing to 43-10.
Schmidt also leapt to a top place, reaching 20-02.75 to place him just ahead of his Knights team in Nerison by just under six inches.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls saw a similar trend of being led by its elders.
Senior Rachel Nesseth raced her way to the highest finish for the Knights in the 100-meter hurdle by finishing second in the event at 17.27 seconds.
Nesseth also aided in the Knights 4x100 placing second as she along with Hayley Lentsch, Vanessa Schmidt and Stella Rechtzigel blazed their way to a 52.44.
Lentsch joined Nesseth claiming an individual accomplishment, coming in second in the long jump by clearing 16-05.75.
LFCMC took home first place for the boys while the Grand Meadow track co-op did so for the girls.
Gopher Conference results
Next up for the Knights was the Gopher Conference meet.
Many of the same racers that excelled in True Team, followed suit against the Gopher foes.
Schmidt and Nerison again led for the team.
Schmidt racked up gold in the 100m, 200m, long jump, while Nerison repeated a strong showing in the triple jump to take first.
The 4x100 showed out for the Lady Knights.
The same quartet of Schmidt, Lentsch, Nesseth and Rechtzigel improved on their showing in True Team by half a second at 51.85 to push their way to first place in the conference.
Nesseth secured first in the 100m hurdles via a 17.66 as well.
Lentsch took home silver in the 400m with a 1:02.39.
The Maple River boys placed first in the meet while the Janeville-Waldorf-Pemberton did so for the girls.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Invite
Before earning a couple well-deserved days off, the Knights hosted a home triangular on May 16 with Janeville-Waldorf-Pemberton and RACE.
The Knights placed first for girls while the boys came in third.
With the busy stretch in the rearview mirror, the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track team waited until May 20 before it heads back to Triton for an invitational.