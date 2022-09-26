Tessa Erlandson

Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Tessa Erlandson was named to the Class A Showcase all-tournament team. The Knights placed seventh out of 16 at the tournament Sept. 23-24 in Burnsville. (Photo courtesy of Tracy Erlandson)

The Knights held their own at the Class A Showcase Sept. 23-24 at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville.

