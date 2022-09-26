Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Tessa Erlandson was named to the Class A Showcase all-tournament team. The Knights placed seventh out of 16 at the tournament Sept. 23-24 in Burnsville. (Photo courtesy of Tracy Erlandson)
The Knights held their own at the Class A Showcase Sept. 23-24 at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville.
Kenyon-Wanamingo (8-3) won three of five best-of-three matches. It finished in second place in its four-team pool and third place in the four-team Silver bracket en route to seventh place overall out of 16. Defending Class A champion Mayer Lutheran and every team ranked in the Sept. 18 Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class A top 10 poll was in attendance.
In pool play, No. 6 K-W finished with a 2-1 record with a 25-19, 26-24 win over Cleveland and No. 13 Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 25-21, 25-14 on Friday. On Saturday, the Knights lost 25-19, 25-19 to eventual tournament champion No. 3 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.
A second-place pool finish sent K-W to the Silver bracket. It lost 25-23, 26-24 to No. 7 Badger-Greenbush/Middle River before bouncing back for a 25-12, 16-25, 15-11 win against No. 8 MACCRAY (Maynard, Clara City, Raymond).
K-W senior Tessa Erlandson was named to the all-tournament team.
Tournament order of finish was 1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 2. Mayer Lutheran, 3. Minneota, 4. Bethlehem Academy, 5. Mabel-Canton, 6. B-G/MR, 7. K-W, 8. MACCRAY, 9. Spring Grove, 10. Fillmore Central, 11. Canby, 12. Cleveland, 13. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 14. Henning, 15. Floodwood, 16. Legacy Christian
The Sept. 25 Class A coaches poll with previous week’s ranking in parentheses: 1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 2. Mayer Lutheran (1), 3. Minneota (2), 4. Bethlehem Academy (4), 5. Mabel-Canton (5), 6. K-W (6), 7. B-G/MR (7), 8. MACCRAY (8), 9. Spring Grove (10), 10. BOLD (12). Also receiving votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, HL-O/F, Fillmore Central, Canby.