...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill valuess as
low as 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Kenyon-Wanamingo not only beat the defending conference champion.
The Knights already had the dual win against Maple River/United South Central wrapped up with four weight classes still to go.
K-W opened Thursday's triangular at Maple River High School with a 49-17 win over the host in a Gopher Conference matchup and kept the good times going with a 44-21 victory against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove.
The Knights won the first three weight classes in both duals, allowing them to lead wire-to-wire in both.
K-W's Bryan Jacobson set the tone vs. third-year co-operative team, MR/USC.
The unranked wrestler, per TheGuillotine.com's Jan. 26 Class 1A individual top-10 rankings, knocked off 113-pound No. 6 Wyatt Walters with a 5-3 decision.
The MR/USC Longhorns' other ranked individual, 185-No. 5 Cooper Ocshendorf, moved up to 195 and earned a pin.
TMB/WWG trailed 38-6 before scoring 15 of the last 21 points in the final four weight classes to make the final score more respectable.
Like K-W, the TMB/WWG Panthers are among teams in the "Lean and Mean" category just outside the top 12 of the 1A team rankings.
At 120, the Knights' Reed Sommer beat 126-No. 9 David Schuh in a 7-6 decision. Schuh's brother, Alex, is No. 6 at 145.
Trent Foss got the best of Alex with an 11-9 decision win.
Nick Wilhite was the third and final ranked wrestler for TMB/WWG at 285-No. 5 and pinned his opponent.
K-W rolled to its sixth and seventh dual victories in a row even without 113-No. 10 Masyn Hanson in the lineup.
152-No. 7 Dillon Bartel, 170-No. 6 Jaedin Johnson and 220-No. 8 Will Van Epps combined to go undefeated and won once via forfeit.
The Knights improved to 5-0 in the Gopher Conference to remain tied in first place with Medford.
Up next for K-W is a dual tournament beginning 9 a.m. Saturday at Cannon Falls High School.
The Knights are slated to take on Cannon Falls, Waseca and Northfield.
K-W has yet to meet any of these teams this season. It's the only 1A team in attendance. Cannon Falls and Waseca are unranked in 2A. Northfield is a "Lean and Mean" 3A team.
Northfield has two ranked individuals with 160-No. 9 Jackson Barron and No. 10 Owen Murphy.