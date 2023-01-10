The return of an NCAA Division II talent was good news for Triton, but the dividends didn't show in game one.
Kenyon-Wanamingo spoiled Triton senior and Southwest Minnesota State University commit Brylee Iverson's first game back this season from injury by stifling her and the Cobras in a 64-42 non-conference, non-section win Monday in Kenyon.
Triton (0-11) led briefly at the beginning of the game as K-W (5-5) worked to overcome foul trouble and turnovers.
After trailing 7-4, the Knights forged a 14-4 run to begin to pull away. K-W's leading scorer Tessa Erlandson was held to two points on two free throws in the first half, but Ivette Mendoza and Carmen Nerison were there to pick up the slack. They came off the bench to each score 10 in the first half and finished with 20 and 13, respectively.
Iverson, with a brace on her left shin, came in for her first game action of the season three minutes into the game. She was held scoreless in the first half as she shook off the rust.
K-W led 32-20 at halftime.
Iverson finally got going with back-to-back baskets in the paint to pull the Cobras within single digits 35-26. That fueled Erlandson to get going herself, responding with back-to-back baskets to put the Knights up double digits for good.
Erlandson finished with 13 points and hit a pair of threes. Iverson finished with five points.
K-W returns to action 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for the first of a girls-boys doubleheader vs. divisional conference and section foe, Hayfield.
Hayfield (9-2, 4-0 Gopher) is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A by Minnesota Basketball News and No. 15 in the class QRF rankings. The Vikings' losses were to No. 2 Mountain Iron-Buhl and No. 3 Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.
Hayfield is coming off a 27-0 regular season and 16-0 conference season in 2021-22. The Vikings finished fourth at state.
They're led by Kristen Watson, who was conference player of the year as a sophomore last year averaging 20 points per game. Classmate Natalie Beaver was also first-team.
Also coming up for K-W is 7:15 p.m. Thursday at section foe Southland, 7:15 p.m. Monday vs. conference foe Medford and 7:15 p.m. Tuesday vs. conference foe Randolph.
Through Jan. 9, Southland is 3-7 overall. The Rebels' mutual opponent with the Knights are Grand Meadow and Kingsland. They lost 68-29 and 63-27, respectively. The Knights lost to Grand Meadow 44-39 and beat Kingsland 49-44.
Last season, K-W beat Southland 53-35 and again in the section playoffs 77-46, both in Kenyon.
Medford swept last season's series. Through Jan. 9, the Tigers are 2-6 overall and on a six-game skid. They're 1-3 in the conference.
Medford's led by senior Andrea Bock, a second team all-conference performer.
Through Jan. 9, Randolph is 8-2 overall and 2-2 in conference. The Knights beat the Rockets in the first of two divisional meetings, 53-45 Dec. 2 in Randolph.
The Rockets are led by senior Paige Ford, a second team all-conference player, and senior Anna Olsen, who was third team.