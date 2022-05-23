The Keynon-Wanamingo baseball team didn’t have to wait long before getting the chance to bounce back.
After suffering a pair of lopsided losses to Hayfield on May 20, being no-hit in both games, the Knights took the field again the next day, hoping to get right against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Kenyon-Wanamingo used a big time pitching performance by its staff to right the ship, tossing a combined no-hitter of its own, wrapping up the regular season by defeating the Cougars, 8-0 on the road.
“You don’t want to sit around and wait a week when you didn’t get any hits the game before. It was nice to get that out of our system and rebound with a nice game where we played well,” said coach Kirby Van de Walker.
Kenyon-Wanamingo figured for a tough test taking on the Vikings, who entered into the contest ranked among the top teams in Class A.
That thought proved accurate in the two games.
Strong pitching limited the Knights attack.
“They’ve got good pitching. They make you earn everything. We just kind of hit it to the defense and they did a good job of making the plays,” said Van de Walker.
Hayfield held Kenyon-Wanamingo hitless for the series, outscoring the Knights 27-2 along the way.
Hurting the team’s chances to hang around versus the tough foe was extra opportunities to reach base.
“If you are going to have a chance, you have to limit the freebies,” said Van De Walker.
27 Hayfield batters reached base by walk, hit by pitch or error in the two games.
The Knights took the field the following day versus the Cougars
Keynon-Wanamingo 8, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Traveling to take on Zumbrota-Mazeppa, the Knights starting pitcher in Will Van Epps was determined to send the team into sections on a high note.
“Will started off on fire,” said Van de Walker.
Van Epps opened the game with two perfect innings while the offense broke the hitless streak to lead 1-0 into the third.
Improved play in the field aided the Knights against the Cougars. “Great defense set the tone. We made the plays in the early inning. We gave our pitcher some confidence and took some from their batters, that was a big deal,” said Van de Walker.
Getting another perfect inning by Van Epps in the top of the third, the offense broke out for Kenyon-Wanamingo as it plated five runs to take the 6-0 lead.
Staked to the comfortable lead, Van Epps continued to mow down the Cougars.
After six completed innings of play, Van Epps had yet to allow a hit in his day from the mound but his high pitch count forced the pitcher out of the game.
Isaac Heden picked up right where Van Epps left off.
Throwing a perfect bottom of the seventh, Heden sealed the combined no-hitter for the Knights.
The no-hitter was the seventh in school history and first one to be a combined effort.
Jaedin Johnson picked up two hits and crossed home plate twice in the game while Van Epps added two RBIs to help the cause.
Trevor Steberg swiped another bag in the contest to bring his season total to 19, two shy of tying the program record.
“With his speed, we are going to give him every chance we can to get that record,” said Van de Walker.
The victory ended the regular season for the Knights at 11-8.
Section play now begins for Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Earning the fourth-seed in Section 1A, the Knights are scheduled to square off against 14th seeded, Houston.
The Hurricanes come into the contest at 4-13.
In order to get past Houston, Van de Walker looks for the team to reach some benchmarks.
“We want more free bases than they have. We want to have 60 percent quality at-bats
Just some goals that we have some control over. If we achieve those, we know we have a really good chance to win.”
The game between the Knights and Hurricanes is set to begin on May 25, on Kenyon-Wanamingo’s field.
The winner will advance to play another day while the loser will be sent home.
“We’ve had a nice successful season so far and we are looking forward to making some noise in the playoffs,” said Van de Walker.
If able to get past Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo next plays on May 28 at Riverland College in Austin as the remainder of the tournament is double-elimination.