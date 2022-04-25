On April 19, the Knights looked to get their first season victory. hosting Winona Cotter for their first home game of the season.
Kenyon-Wanamingo got off to a rocky start, walking four batters in the first inning and committing an error that led to three unearned runs. The pitching settled down, and the offense got on the board in the third inning with three runs as Dillon Bartel started the inning with a double to right-center. Trevor Steberg walked, and Alex Lee bunted both runners up a base. Gavin Sommer walked as well before Jaedin Johnson picked up an RBI on a ground out to third base. Will Van Epps had a clutch two-out single that scored two runs to tie the game heading to the fourth frame.
After a couple of innings of quiet offense by both teams, Cotter took the lead with an unearned run in the sixth. The Knights went down in order in their half of the sixth inning, and the defense held to keep it a one-run game going into the bottom of the seventh.
Paul Kortsch led off the inning with a pinch-hit single and stole second base after a failed bunt attempt to move him over. Trevor Steberg moved Kortsch to third base and got on himself after an error by the shortstop, and the Knights were in business. Steberg was able to steal second base after an attempt to confuse the defense with a tricky first and third play. With runners on second and third, Kortsch scored on a wild pitch to score the game while Steberg moved up to third. Sommer walked and stole second base, Johnson walked to load the bases, and Van Epps hit a rocket out to left-center with two-outs to bring home the game-winning run in exciting fashion. Steberg picked up the win on the mound, pitching the final four innings, and the Knights beat the Ramblers 5-4 for their first win of the year. While the Knights did not play their best, giving up eight walks and five errors, they were still able to find a way to win.
On Thursday, the Knights made the bus trip to Janesville to take on the Bulldogs from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. Will Van Epps toed the mound for the Knights and set the tone early, striking out seven of the first nine batters for JWP. It took a few innings for the Knight’s offense to get going before scoring 12 runs in the last four innings.
Trevor Steberg found his way on base three times, picking up three walks and scoring three runs. Alex Lee scored three times and picked up his first hit of the season with a nice bunt. Gavin Sommer picked up three hits, including a double, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Jaedin Johnson smashed two doubles and picked up an RBI. Van Epps picked up an RBI. Alex Vold picked up a hit and two RBI and executed the squeeze two times. Paul Kortsch hit the ball hard a couple of times, picking up a double and an RBI. Colton Steberg picked up his first varsity hit and scored a run and a couple of stolen bases. Cal Luebke picked up his first varsity hit and scored a run.
There were contributions up and down the lineup for KW, and when that happens, many runs score. Van Epps picked up the win on the mound, striking out 14 batters in less than six innings. Steberg pitched the final portion of the game.
The Knights are 2-1 heading into next week’s action. They host WEM on Monday (4:30 p.m.), Maple River on Thursday (5:00 p.m.), and Goodhue on Friday (4:30 p.m.).