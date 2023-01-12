After finding itself on the right side of an upset Tuesday, Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball wound up on the wrong end less than 48 hours later.
The Knights (9-4) fell 48-45 Thursday in Kenyon vs. the Southland Rebels (5-4).
K-W got off to a sluggish start on offense with just two points in the first 9 minutes, 45 seconds.
Fortunately for the Knights, a solid defensive effort kept them within earshot. After Southland led 10-2, K-W scored the next five points on a Zach Mason 3-pointer and a 2-pointer from Alex Lee to force a Rebels timeout.
Southland never trailed in the game and responded with a 5-0 spurt of its own.
The Rebels built their biggest lead of the game at 21-10 before the Knights responded with a 7-0 run to end the half highlighted by threes from Colton Steberg and Jase Graves.
Southland built its lead back to eight early in the second half. The Rebels led by two or more possessions much of the rest of the way until the Knights clawed back as close as one point at 46-45 after an AJ Higginbottom three in the final minute.
On the other end, K-W fouled Gavin Nelsen, who was scoreless. The junior coolly knocked down both one-and-one free throws.
The Knights got off a 3-point try with five seconds left that bounced off the rim. The Rebels secured the rebound and threw the ball ahead to run out the clock and secure the victory in a game featuring two teams from Class 1A, Section 1.
K-W was led in scoring by Steberg, who hit four threes and scored 13 of a game high 16 points in the second half.
The Knights return to Gopher Conference action 7:15 p.m. Monday at Medford (2-8, 2-3). Medford is on a four-game losing streak after a 65-48 loss Tuesday vs. Le Sueur-Henderson.
Knights crack state top-10
Off the strength of their 59-58 home win over previous No. 4 Hayfield on Tuesday, K-W went from unranked in the top 20 of the Minnesota Basketball News Class 1A rankings a week prior to No. 7 on Jan. 11.
Hayfield dropped to No. 8.
The full rankings are as follows, with an asterisk accompanying Section 1 teams: 1. New Life Academy, 2. Cass Lake-Bena, 3. Cherry, 4. *Goodhue, 5. Henning, 6. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 7. *Kenyon-Wanamingo, 8. *Hayfield, 9. Lakeview, 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 11. Ada-Borup West, 12. *Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 13. Legacy Christian, 14. *Spring Grove, 15. Browerville-Eagle Valley, 16. Northland, 17. Sacred Heart, 18. Mankato Loyola, 19. Border West, 20. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo.