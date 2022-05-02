On Wednesday, the Knights hosted Waterville-Elysian-Morristown as they tried to keep their winning streak alive. Gavin Sommer took the ball for the Knights and threw a complete-game, one-hit shut-out. Behind a 63% strike percentage and 9 strikeouts, Sommer kept the Buccaneer batters off balance the entire evening. The defense held true by playing error-free baseball.
The Knights offense would've made Jack Holmes proud. Coach Holmes would always tell his teams that all they have to do is score one run an inning. Get the first batter on, get him over, and get him in was his philosophy. And that's just what the offense did the first three innings. Alex Lee walked in the first inning. He stole second base and was eventually driven in by a Will Van Epps single up the middle. In the second inning, Dillon Bartel hustled out of the box on a comebacker to the pitcher and caused an errant throw to find his way on base. After stealing second and taking third base on a pitch in the dirt, Bartel scored on a wild pitch to make the score 2-0 heading to the third. Sommer lead the next inning off with a bullet to left field and he, too, stole second base before eventually scoring on a Van Epps groundout.
The Knights were able to break the game open in the fourth by scoring seven runs in the frame. Colton Steberg blooped a single to right. Bartel followed with a walk before Trevor Steberg beat out an infield single to score a run. Evan Brossard hit a sharp ground ball to shortstop and he, too, beat the throw across the diamond. Jaedin Johnson followed with another infield hit before Van Epps drove in his third run of the game with a base hit up the middle. Paul Kortsch laced a ball into right field to score Van Epps and the Knights were off and running! In all, the Knights picked up 9 hits, 6 walks, and 8 stolen bases as they took down the Buccaneers 10-0 in 5 innings.
"We can really put pressure on defenses with our team speed," Said coach Kirby VanDeWalker. "We try to create chaos and not let the other team have any moment to relax. Tonight we were able to take a few extra bases by being heads up and alert, while hustling like crazy. It is fun to watch"