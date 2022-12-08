...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota. Heaviest snow will be near Interstate 90.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the Friday morning commute,
especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Knights push 2A-No. 3 Maple River in conference opener
The Eagles boys moved up from No. 7 to No. 3 in the Dec. 7 Minnesota Basketball News Class 2A weekly rankings. That was thanks largely to a Dec. 3 win vs. previous No. 1 Minnehaha Academy.
Maple River entered Thursday's Gopher Conference opener at 3-0 in the non-conference with a 19-point average margin of victory.
Maple River beat Kenyon-Wanamingo by 23 last season.
The odds were stacked against the Knights (2-1, 0-1 Gopher), but they gave all their opponents to the west could handle in a 62-53 Maple River win.
K-W led for swaths of the opening 10 minutes and held Maple River without a field goal for the first 3 minutes, 2 seconds.
The Eagles began to create separation leading by 10 late in the half before a 5-0 Knights run, capped by an acrobatic layup by AJ Higginbottom at the buzzer, made it 30-25 at the break.
Maple River quickly bulged its lead back to double digits. A pesky effort pulled the Knights back within 43-38 near the midway point of the second half when Cal Luebke assisted a Higginbottom bucket.
K-W coach Brent Lurken said he liked the effort his team gave and its ability to make Maple River work for shots on offense.
He also credited the balanced attack of Maple River, which features 6-foot-3 third team all-conference post Hayden Niebuhr inside and first team all-conference guard Mason Schirmer on the perimeter.
The Eagles were swarming on defense without fouling for the first 17 minutes.
The Knights are back in action 7:15 p.m. Friday for their only matchup against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva from the Gopher West division. It's the conference opener for the Panthers, who opened the season with a 67-45 home loss to Blue Earth Area (1-1) and a 73-55 home loss to St. James (1-1).
K-W won last year's meeting 72-54 in New Richland.
NRHEG graduated second team all-conference guard Porter Peterson and third team guard Tyrone from a team that finished 15-11 overall and 10-6 in the Gopher. Back is junior guard Daxter Lee, who had 21 points vs. K-W and earned all-conference honorable mention last season. He scored 25 against Blue Earth Area.
Statistics from Thursday's game will be added to this article when available.