Kenyon-Wanamingo's AJ Higginbottom receives a pass during Tuesday's win vs. Bethlehem Academy. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon-Wanamingo)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

In a game that seemed destined for overtime, Kenyon-Wanamingo made enough plays down the stretch to cinch up the victory in regulation.

