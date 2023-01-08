A scorching night from beyond the arc for Zach Mason wasn't enough to lift Kenyon-Wanamingo to a boys basketball upset on Jan. 7.
The K-W junior sunk six 3-pointers to lead the Knights with 20 points, but Goodhue had enough answers to win 63-48 in a Saturday matinee in Kenyon.
Goodhue (9-1) entered at No. 7 in Class 1A in the Jan. 4 Minnesota Basketball News state rankings.
The Wildcats are No. 2 in the Class 1A QRF rankings by Minnesota-Scores.net and are on an eight-game win streak.
They were led by 6-foot-7 senior Will Opsahl. The Minnesota State University, Mankato commit was unstoppable in the first half, sinking a trio of threes en route to 27 of his game high 31 points in the opening 18 minutes.
Opsahl didn't miss a field goal until a deep three at the first half buzzer missed the mark.
K-W (8-3) did a better job on Opsahl in the second half as he looked to get others involved. He didn't score in the second half for nearly eight minutes and did not make a field goal until just over two minutes remaining.
The Knights opened up with a 6-2 lead thanks to a pair of Mason threes, but a 13-1 run in response helped the Wildcats stay in control from that point.
Senior forward Adam Poncelet also had a size advantage on most of K-W's roster at 6-foot-3. The University of North Dakota football wide receiver commit followed Opsahl with 10 points.
K-W senior starting guard AJ Higginbottom returned to action after missing the Jan. 6 game at Blooming Prairie with a toe injury. He came off the bench to play reduced minutes and was held scoreless.
Senior forward Alex Lee followed Mason with 12 points and was effective at getting to the foul line.
Junior forward Colton Steberg was next with nine points and had seven in the first half.
This game was rescheduled from its original Jan. 3 date.
Goodhue is in K-W's Section 1, so these two former Hiawatha Valley League rivals could meet again in the postseason.
The Knights (5-1 Gopher East) return to action 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against another top-10 foe coming to town. The Gopher Conference, East division lead will be on the line. Two-time defending state champion Hayfield (9-2, 4-0 Gopher East) is No. 4 in Class 1A in the MBN rankings and No. 8 in the Class 1A QRF.
The game is the second half of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader with the K-W girls taking on Hayfield at 5:45 p.m.
The Viking boys had a six-game win streak snapped on Jan. 7 in a 75-61 loss to MBN 1A No. 3 New Life Academy.
Hayfield's signature victory is a 53-52 win vs. MBN No. 12 Lyle/Pacelli. Its only other loss on the season was 62-43 vs. MBN No. 3 Cherry.
Isaac Matti is the player to watch for Hayfield. The 6-foot-2 senior guard is the reigning conference player of the year and averages 20 points per game this season. He's joined in the backcourt by senior Ethan Pack, who puts up 16.3 points per game and was first team all-conference in 2021-22.
Junior 6-foot-4 center Zander Jacobson provides a post presence. The honorable mention all-conference performer puts up 14.2 per night.