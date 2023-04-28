The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team had the game-tying run at third base, but Dover-Eyota got out of the jam.
K-W senior Jaedin Johnson was left 90 feet from home with two outs as D-E junior pitcher Levi Williams got a strikeout swinging to end the game and earn for the save in the Eagles' 4-3 win over the Knights April 28 in Wanamingo.
K-W starting pitcher sophomore Isaac Hedeen pitched a scoreless first inning. The Knights loaded the bases in the home half but starting pitcher junior Bolton Theising made it out unscathed.
Hedeen set them down in order in the second inning. K-W Sophomore left fielder Reed Sommer started a two-out rally stealing second base after being hit by a pitch. He was stranded at second base as Theising struck out the side.
The Eagles (6-2) plated three runs in the third. Theising helped his cause with a RBI single. Senior Carson Mitchell also hit a run-scoring single. Another run came in on when a runner on third base made it home on a throw down second on a steal attempt.
The Knights (5-2) got a run back in the inning thanks to senior right fielder Alex Lee's RBI single to score junior first baseman/relief pitcher Will Van Epps, who walked. Sophomore Gunner Kennedy singled in the inning.
D-E scored its final run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of senior Nolan Thompson. The Eagles only scored one with runners on first and third with two outs as K-W turned a double play to end the inning.
Van Epps entered in the sixth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 frame with two strikeouts. K-W kept the momentum scoring two more in the inning.
Sophomore catcher Noah Wallaker was hit by a pitch. His courtesy runner, junior Dillon Bartel, stole second base. The next batter, sophomore Owen Craig, drew a walk. While he trotted to first, D-E attempted to pick off Bartel at second base.
Bartel was nearly halfway to third and bolted toward the bag. The ball carromed off his helmet as he slid safely into third base. Craig advanced to second.
Sommer struck out, but made his at-bat count by running on a dropped third strike. He was thrown out at third, but it brought Bartel home.
Junior shortstop Colton Steberg entered the day tied for the team hits lead with nine. He shook off a rare 0-for-3 day leading into the sixth inning by clubbing a standup double for his seventh RBI of the season, good for second on the team behind Lee with eight.
A wild pitch allowed Steberg to advance to third base where he was left stranded. D-E senior reliever Mavrick Sobczak got two outs in a row to help preserve the win for Theising.
D-E senior Gavin Gust hit a two-out triple in the seventh. Van Epps struck out the next batter, Thompson to close a scoreless two-inning outing.
Johnson was hit by a pitch to start the seventh. Bartel was his courtesy runner and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Kennedy. Lee moved Bartel to third on a groundout to the right side.
Wallaker has made the most of his time on the field as one of several sophomores in the lineup, going 3-for-7 with a double this season entering Friday. He recorded another hit against D-E and caught a good game behind the plate, but the veteran pitcher Williams got Wallaker to go down swinging for the final out.
The Eagles won their fourth game in their last five and are 2-0 outside the Three Rivers Conference.
Fortunately for the Knights, their undefeated record in the Gopher Conference is still intact.
Through April 28, K-W is second out of 10 teams with a 3-0 conference record. Hayfield is first at 5-0 and 7-1 overall. These teams meet 5 p.m. May 2 in Wanamingo.
United South Central is in third at 3-1, followed by New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Randolph tied for fourth at 2-1.
Triton is seventh at 1-2, Medford and Maple River are tied for eighth at 1-3. Blooming Prairie is ninth at 1-5 and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 10th at 0-4.
Maple River is the next opponent for K-W when the Eagles host the Knights 5 p.m. May 1.