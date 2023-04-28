Dillon Bartel

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Dillon Bartel, No. 2, evades the tag of Dover-Eyota's Brodie Kellen as he steals second base in an April 28 game in Wanamingo. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team had the game-tying run at third base, but Dover-Eyota got out of the jam.

Tags

Load comments