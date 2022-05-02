Though the final score ended up 8-2 in favor of Maple River on Thursday night, it was a much closer and competitive game than the score indicated.
The Knights scored first as Trevor Steberg laid down a bunt to get on first base after the catcher over-threw the first baseman.
“With his speed, Trevor just needs to hit the ball on the ground and beat the throw,” said coach VanDeWalker.
Steberg stole second base before Alex Vold, who is very good at handling the bat, laid down a fantastic sacrifice bunt to move Steberg to third base. Gavin Sommer laced a single to left center field to drive in the first run of the game.
Will Van Epps took the ball for the Knights in his second varsity start and worked through the first three innings without allowing a run. In the fourth inning, Maple River got on the board with an unearned run before Van Epps struck the last three batters of the inning to minimize the damage.
“Will did an excellent job keeping his composure in a difficult spot. He focused on the next pitch and worked out of a major jam to keep the game tied,” Coach VanDeWalker said.
In the bottom half of the fourth inning, the Knights answered back. This time Sommer lead off the inning by getting drilled in the ribs by a pitch. Jaedin Johnson laid down a beautiful bunt down the third base line and Sommer not only moved up to second base, but he kept running to third and beat the throw! Excellent baseball by the senior! That gave the Knights some options with a runner on 3rd base with less than 2 outs. (Did you know there are 19 ways to score a run from third base with less than 2 outs?) The Knights executed a successful squeeze as Van Epps bunted the ball down the first base line as Sommer broke home on the pitch. Knights up 2-1 heading into the fifth.
Van Epps retired the first two batters before giving up a two-out double. After the next batter reached on a swinging bunt, Ethan Evenson smoked a ball into the right center gap, and the KW defense was unable to haul it in. Maple River regained the lead and didn’t look back as they were able to tack on 5 more unearned runs in the top of the 7th as the Knights defense had a few more misplays.
Van Epps pitched 5 innings before reaching the maximum pitch count and finished with 3 runs given up (0 earned), 10 strikeouts, 4 hits and 4 walks. Colton Steberg finished up the last two innings on the mound. Dillon Bartel smashed a 343 foot double off the wall in the 5th inning, a highlight of the Knights’ offense Thursday night.
“Even though the last inning was not our best baseball, this game should give us confidence moving forward knowing and believing that we can play with good teams,” said coach VanDeWalker. “Though their pitcher kept us off the base paths for much of the game, when we did find a way on base we executed perfectly. Our pitching was pretty good again and we had a chance to win. Unfortunately, our defense let us down tonight as we gave up 8 runs, all unearned.”