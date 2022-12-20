It came down to the final weight class last time, but the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team couldn’t quite pull off the shutout in a 63-6 win Dec. 8 at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
In the Knights’ next dual, the goose egg was achieved.
K-W improved its record to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Gopher Conference after a 77-0 win in the home opener against Triton (1-5, 0-2 Gopher).
The Cobras scored at least 18 points in every dual leading in and averaged 29.6.
A maximum of six points per wrestler can be earned for the team if the opponent is pinned or forfeits. K-W won six points in 11 weight classes with five coming via forfeit. The remainder via pin, five of which were over by the second period.
Seventh-grader Liam Sommer won his varsity debut with a second-period pin at 106 pounds after trailing by as much as 4-1.
At 120, sophomore Masyn Hanson established a 5-2 lead before cradling and pinning his opponent in the second period.
Senior Tate Miller racked up as many points as any with an 18-9 major decision at 132.
Junior Kiefer Olson built a 2-0 lead before landing a first-period pin at 138. At 1:37, it was the quickest win of the night.
At 152, junior Gavin Johnson established an 8-0 lead after one period and cruised to a 13-0 major decision.
At 160, junior Trent Foss gave up an early takedown to build a 5-2 lead after one period and picked up a pin late in the second.
At 170, junior Dillon Bartel fell behind 3-2 in the second period to Triton’s Liam Schlicting, who had a 5-0 record entering the match.
At 220, junior Will Van Epps continued an impressive season by jumping out to a 7-0 lead after one period and landing a pin in the second.
To close the night, sophomore Charles Koncur kept a clean sheet leading 4-0 before a second period pin.
On Sunday, the Knights announced additions to their schedule for a triangular at St. Charles Tuesday against St. Charles and Lake City. This completed after the Kenyon Leader went to press. Results will be in the Dec. 28 edition.
Up next
On the docket for K-W is a non-conference triangular Thursday at Rochester Century High School. The Knights take on Century at 6 p.m. and Plainview-Elgin-Millville at 7.
P-E-M started the season 0-3 with losses coming in New Prague 71-8 to New Prague, 52-27 to St. Francis and 62-15 to St. Peter. The Bulldogs won back-to-back matches at home vs. St. Charles 48-36 and vs. Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton 42-39.
On Dec. 10, P-E-M finished fourth out of 14 teams in a tournament in La Crescent. On Dec. 17, it finished eighth out of 11 at a tournament in Northfield.
P-E-M has one ranked wrestler in the Dec. 8 Class 2A state rankings by The Guillotine. It’s No. 6 Aidan Graner at 113 pounds.
Rochester Century is 1-6 on the season with losses coming to Owatonna 57-20, Austin 42-39, Norwood Young-America 42-36, South St. Paul 54-21, Champlin Park 45-36 and Cannon Falls 60-14. Their lone win was 48-36 at St. Agnes.
The Panthers have one ranked wrestler in Class 2A, No. 8 Bryan Callies at 220 pounds.
K-W did not face P-E-M or Century last season.