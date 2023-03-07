Cal Luebke/Joe Mills

Kenyon-Wanamingo's No. 10 Cal Luebke and No. 24 Joe Mills jostle for a rebound in a March 7 section quarterfinal playoff game vs. Hayfield. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

Hayfield looks like a team eager to pull off the rare back-to-back-to-back state title runs.

